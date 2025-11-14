When did Vine shut down? Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey funds reboot app diVine with archived clips restored

Vine was acquired by Twitter in 2012 (Image via Getty)

Short video service Vine is getting a reboot in the form of diVine. Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, is investing in the new version through his nonprofit organization. diVine has already started obtaining multiple archived videos on the platform from November 13, 2025, as per TechCrunch.

Twitter discontinued Vine in 2016, and the app was shut down in 2017. Twitter shared in its announcement at the time that the platform’s website would remain active, and users would receive notifications in case any changes were implemented.

A specific reason for the shutdown was not revealed. Notably, Twitter was prioritizing other products, such as Periscope and live streaming. The social media site acquired Vine five years before it was closed. The video platform reportedly struggled with certain issues, despite accumulating millions of active users.

The news of the reboot arrives a few months after Elon Musk hinted at the same through a post on X (formerly Twitter). In August, the Tesla CEO wrote:

“Grok Imagine is AI Vine! Btw, we recently found the Vine video archive (thought it had been deleted) and are working on restoring user access, so you can post them if you want.”

According to Futurism, diVine is being launched with specific rules that must be strictly followed. This includes restrictions on any content created through AI, which would not be allowed to be shared on the platform.

As of this writing, Twitter has not posted or responded to the reports emerging about the reboot.

Jack Dorsey addresses the reasons for funding Vine reboot: Features and other details explained

TechCrunch stated that Dorsey’s nonprofit was established around six months ago this year.

The latest initiative of Vine’s reboot is aimed at helping those platforms that can bring a new change in the world of social media. Notably, the Archive Team had saved the videos as a backup when the app was originally discontinued, and the library was subsequently explored by Evan Henshaw-Plath, also known as Rabble, who had previously worked for Twitter.

Evan is utilizing the technology developed by another nonprofit, the Guardian Project, which ensures that the content is created on a smartphone. The platform will be made on an open protocol called Nostr. Speaking to TechCrunch, Jack Dorsey said that Nostr has helped certain developers bring new apps to market without the need for multiple engineers and other resources.

“The reason I funded the non-profit, and Other Stuff, is to allow creative engineers like Rabble to show what’s possible in this new world, by using permissionless protocols which can’t be shut down based on the whim of a corporate owner,” Dorsey added.

To acquire the old videos, Rabble researched everything, including the working process and reconstruction of the files. Rabble also obtained the details of users who were active on Vine, as well as some comments shared below the videos. He revealed that videos of almost 60,000 creators have been obtained.

“Basically, I’m like, can we do something that’s kind of nostalgic? Can we do something that takes us back, that lets us see those old things, but also lets us see an era of social media where you could either have control of your algorithms, or you could choose who you follow and it’s just your feed, and where you know that it’s a real person that recorded the video?” Rabble stated.

While many details are yet to be revealed, original Vine users can send a DMCA takedown request if they wish to have their accounts removed. Additionally, they can use the same option to confirm that they are the original owners of the content and the associated accounts. Users will have the option to choose between sharing new clips or old videos once their account is restored.