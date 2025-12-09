When did the filming of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion take place? Details explored

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 (Image via Hulu)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion dropped on Hulu on December 4, 2025, but viewers immediately noticed something strange: several major storylines and recent cast updates were completely missing. The official description of Hulu states:

'Tis the season for the most dramatic reunion yet! Host Stassi Schroeder reunites #MomTok and #DadTok to explore the shocking scandals, uncover never-before-seen footage, and deck the halls with controversial guests in the Season 3 Reunion.

However, after the streaming took place, fans were confused, especially because the reunion didn’t address recent arcs in the series like “Fruity Pebbles-gate,” which had dominated MomTok only weeks before.

That led to the emergence of the biggest question of all: when was the reunion actually filmed?

When was The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion filmed?

Hulu never released an official filming date, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast members have not confirmed the timeline either. However, several clues from the show and social media allowed us to narrow it down.

The cast has been filming seasons back-to-back with almost no breaks in between. Season 2’s reunion was shot in April 2025, right in the middle of filming Season 3. Then, instead of slowing down, production rolled straight into Season 4's filming shortly after Season 3 wrapped.

Jennifer (Jen) Affleck's post–Dancing With the Stars cash flow was mentioned at one point in the series, which implies her finishing the show in late summer 2025.

Taylor Frankie Paul had not yet left for the Bachelor Mansion, as she is going to star as the lead in season 22 of The Bachelorette, which is set to premiere on March 22, 2026. The shooting began on October 26, 2025.

The group responded to things that took place in Season 3, but didn't talk about any stuff that came after September, like the viral social media fuss that happened.

All of these hints say that the Season 3 get-together was shot between September and October 2025, probably in early fall. At the same time, Season 4 was already being made. This timing shows why the reunion seemed more like a link to Season 4 instead of a real finish of Sea͏son 3.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion brought back the full MomTok group: Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jessi Draper Ngatikaura, Jen Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Layla Taylor, Miranda Hope.

Along with the MomTok, the DadTok group, including Bret Engemann, Conner Leavitt, Zac Affleck, Jordan Ngatikaura, Jace Terry, and Jacob Neeley, was also present in the reunion hosted by Stassi Schroeder, known from Vanderpump Rules, replacing Nick Viall.

Season 3 delved deeply into the problems after the group’s trip to Italy for Vanderpump Villa, where friends were tested, and bonds changed.

The major storyline was the chaos surrounding Marciano Brunette and rumors of inappropriate behavior between him and multiple cast members, specifically Jessi and Demi.

Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives ​​​​​​also followed Taylor and Dakota’s on-again, off-again relationship, which became even more turbulent as the season progressed.

All of this asked for a reunion that folks wished would clear up old questions. Instead, it ͏turned into one of the messiest shows the franchise has shown.

