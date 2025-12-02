When did Jason Lee become Stockton's Vice Mayor? Hollywood Unlocked founder addresses California birthday shooting that left 4 dead

Jason Lee expressed grief over the death of the children at the birthday party (Image via Getty)

Jason Lee recently addressed the suspects involved in last week's Stockton shooting at a birthday party on Saturday, November 29, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

Lee, who became Stockton's Vice Mayor in January 2025, was seen speaking to reporters in a viral video. He described the incident as “not human,” expressing deep grief over parents who entered the party with their children but left with medical examiners.

“What I will say to the people that did this is: it’s never been gangsta to kill kids. Never,” Lee said.

Four children lost their lives in the Stockton shooting. The injured were taken to the local hospital. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours inside a shopping mall complex.

During his conversation with the press, Jason Lee also mentioned those who might be planning to retaliate. The Hollywood Unlocked founder recalled the time when he lost his brother, saying that he had similar feelings during that period. Lee mentioned that such things are common when an individual loses their loved ones.

“I had a choice to make and I hope that the people out there in our community make the right choice and contact law enforcement, call me, call the mayor, call whoever you know, call the pastors, call your friend, turn yourself in,” Lee said.

Lee also said that the suspects can avoid redemption while meeting the one who brought them into this world. He added:

“You can start that process by turning yourself in and doing the right thing today.”

Charges imposed on five individuals after the incident: Stockton shooting explained

USA Today stated that hundreds of people attended the birthday party before the incident. However, the sheriff’s office claimed that there were very few details available on the circumstances leading to the deaths and injuries of so many people.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Brent claimed that the entire group of individuals gathered at the place as a family. A few people were injured from gunshot wounds. One of them is reportedly also in critical condition. While speaking to The Stockton Record, another representative for Modesto Sutter Health Memorial said that three adults are now stable.

Addressing the Stockton Shooting to the press, Brent alleged that the suspects’ intention was something else. Brent added that they were specifically searching for another individual, which led to their entry into the area.

The Stockton Police also confirmed to USA Today that they have taken five people into custody. However, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office revealed that the arrested were not associated with the incident. One of the arrested is a juvenile, and charges related to conspiracy and more have been imposed on the group.

The authorities are additionally seeking help from the general public. Moreover, local officials have announced a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, as revealed by Sheriff Patrick Withrow. He also revealed that the investigators are now seeking additional clues in the evidence collected from the scene.

“This is the time for our community to show that we will not put up with this type of behavior where people will just walk in and kill children,” Withrow said.

Apart from the evidence, the witness statements are also being observed. Further updates on the investigation are currently awaited.