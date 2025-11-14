What time does The Last Frontier season 1 episode 8 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

Image via Apple TV/Instagram

The Last Frontier season 1 episode 8, “L’air Perdu,” is set to premiere on November 21, 2025, on Apple TV at 12 a.m. ET. As the story races toward its finale, the truth is finally starting to surface. In today’s episode, we learn how a single mistake from Frank’s past cost him his daughter, a wound he has carried for years. Meanwhile, new layers of Sidney’s mysterious past are still waiting to be uncovered.

What once seemed like a CIA conspiracy behind the plane crash now appears, at least to Frank, to be something that traces back to Sidney herself. His suspicion grows when he realizes that the little girl seen in Vincent Thiago’s parade photos was actually Sidney.

Even though Havlock has been arrested, Sidney’s fate is still tangled with [him] Havlok. Her freedom, ironically, depends on the very man who helped create this chaos. With all these revelations, the tension heading into the upcoming episodes has never been higher.

The show is led by U.S Marshal Frank (Jason Clarke). The other stellar cast in the show stars Simone Kessell as Sarah Remnick, Dominic Cooper as Levi Taylor 'Havlock' Hartman, Haley Bennett as Sidney Scofield, Alfre Woodard as Jacqueline Bradford, Rusty Schwimmer as Kitty Van Horn, Dallas Goldtooth as Hutch, Tait Blumand as Luke Remnick, Clifton Collins Jr. as Isaac Romero, among others.

Release date of The Last Frontier season 1 episode 8

The Last Frontier season 1 episode 8 is set to premiere on November 21, 2025, at 12 a.m. ET. The eighth episode is titled “L’air Perdu.’’ The show is exclusive to Apple TV and releases a new episode weekly on every Friday. The first two episodes were released on their premiere day (October 10, 2025), and then they started to follow a weekly release schedule.

Release timing of The Last Frontier episode 8 across various time zones is mentioned in the table below:

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, November 20, 2025 9 pm Central Time Thursday, November 20, 2025 11 pm Eastern Time Friday, November 21, 2025 12 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, November 21, 2025 5 am Central European Time Friday, November 21, 2025 6 am Eastern European Time Friday, November 21, 2025 7 am Indian Standard Time Friday, November 21, 2025 10:30 am Japan Standard Time Friday, November 21, 2025 2 pm

How many episodes are left in The Last Frontier season 1?

As seven episodes are already available to stream on Apple TV, the show is now down to just three episodes. The series will conclude on December 4, 2025, with its 10th and final episode. For viewers who want to stream the show, it is available to watch on Apple TV. An active subscription plan is required, starting at $12.99/month. For new users, it even offers a 7-day free trial option.

Here’s a complete episode guide:

pisode Number Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 Blue Skies October 10, 2025 Episode 2 Winds of Change October 10, 2025 Episode 3 Country as F*ck October 17, 2025 Episode 4 My Autumn's Done Come October 24, 2025 Episode 5 Arnaq October 31, 2025 Episode 6 The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie November 7, 2025 Episode 7 Change of Time November 14, 2025 Episode 8 L'air Perdu November 21, 2025 Episode 9 Converge November 28, 2025 Episode 10 Everything Trying December 5, 2025

A brief look at The Last Frontier episode 7

Episode 7 of The Last Frontier begins with a flashback showing how Frank’s daughter, Ruby, died. Both Ruby and Frank were shot by an enemy from Frank’s past. Later, Frank reveals who the attackers were and explains that they came after his family for revenge because he had once wrongly convicted a man for a crime he did not commit.

The suspect’s brother planned the revenge attack, which killed Ruby, while Frank survived. When Luke and Sarah learn the truth, they leave Frank’s house and stay with their aunt for a while. Frank’s personal life has now become a mess because of a mistake he made years ago, when he tried to take the law into his own hands, and it backfired. Even though the man Frank convicted wasn’t guilty of that particular murder, he had a dark criminal past. Frank feared that if the man was released, he would return to his dangerous activities. That’s why Frank hid the gun with the real killer’s fingerprints in his basement.

Meanwhile, a new secret about Sidney comes out. Vincent Thiago, the man who brings Archive 6, was connected to Sidney’s father. By the end of the episode, Frank realizes that the little girl standing in front of Vincent at the parade was actually Sidney.

What is Sidney’s real connection to all of this? What plan does she have with Havlock? And why did she make Frank trust her so easily? These questions are still unanswered.

Now that Frank has found clues against Sidney, it will be interesting to see her next move or her reasons for proving she wasn’t involved in the plane crash and had no connections with the missions planned against the CIA.