What role did Muse Watson play on NCIS? Everything to know about his character

Among the numerous characters who have contributed to NCIS, Mike Franks, played by actor Muse Watson, remains memorable. Franks, a former NCIS agent and mentor to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, has offered invaluable guidance to Gibbs and influenced some of the precious moments in the show.

Muse Watson as Mike Franks had been a big part of how the story of NCIS turned out. Franks is introduced as a retired agent who helps the team from time to time with his knowledge. His part grows as the series goes on, especially in flashbacks that show Gibbs's past and how close he is to being a mentor to him. He has also been in the prequel show NCIS: Origins, which goes into more detail about Gibbs's early career and his relationship with Franks.

From his mentorship to his memorable appearances, Mike Franks continues to be an unforgettable character in NCIS storyline.

A deeper look into Muse Watson’s role in NCIS

Mike Franks is a retired NCIS Supervisory Special Agent who influences Leroy Jethro Gibbs' career and personal life. Franks, a former agent, occasionally advises Gibbs and the team. Though secondary, he affects the story and Gibbs' development. Franks with his morality, courage, attitude and willingness to do the right thing regardless of the law, becomes that memorable NCIS character fans would love to remember.

On the other hand, Franks' relationship with Gibbs is crucial. As Gibbs' mentor and father figure, he guides him through his darkest moments. On Hiatus Part 1, Franks is revealed to have investigated Gibbs' wife and daughter's deaths. Gibbs was deeply affected by this tragedy, and Franks' role in identifying Pedro Hernandez, their murderer, deepened their bond.

Franks' flashbacks of their early career together reveal Gibbs' past throughout the series. In these flashbacks, Franks helps explain Gibbs' stoicism and morality. In episodes like Hiatus Part 2, Franks helps Gibbs after a traumatic event causes memory loss. Franks sacrifices everything to help Gibbs, despite his retirement and attempts to withdraw from society.

Franks' role goes beyond Gibbs' mentoring. He is principled and will challenge the system if it is immoral. In Anonymous Was A Woman, Franks protects vulnerable women despite his federal agent duties. This episode shows his moral complexity and his belief in justice over law, a recurring theme in his stories.

Outlaws and In-Laws, another important episode, explores Franks' trust with Gibbs. Franks is suspected after Gibbs' boat washes up with two bodies, and NCIS investigates. Gibbs remains loyal despite suspicion, demonstrating their friendship.

Franks' death in season 8, "Pyramid," changes the show. His murder by the Port-to-Port killer is emotional for Gibbs, who loses a close friend. NCIS: Origins, a prequel series, explores Franks' mentorship of Gibbs in their early years. Franks, who represents loyalty, mentorship, and justice, is one of the most iconic secondary characters in NCIS and NCIS: Origins. Muse Watson's gruff but caring Mike Franks remains a fan favorite.

About the Actor

Muse Watson is a veteran actor with over 50 film and TV credits. Watson, known for his rugged persona and versatile acting skills, has played both antagonistic and sympathetic roles. One of his early roles was the hook-wielding killer in I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) and Prison Break (2005)'s Charles Westmoreland, a conman with a mysterious past.

Watson has many stage credits in addition to his film and TV roles. The title role in Hamlet and Stanley in A Streetcar Named Desire were among his roles. His theatre experience shows his dramatic and character-driven abilities.

One of Watson's most memorable roles was Mike Franks in NCIS, where he brought emotional depth, gravitas, and complexity. Watson lives a balanced and peaceful life with his wife and daughter in Berea, Kentucky, and the Smoky Mountains.

NCIS episodes are available to stream on Prime Video.