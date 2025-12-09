What role did Comfort Clinton play on FBI? Everything to know about her character 

Comfort Clinton (Photo by Getty Images)

Comfort Clinton made a memorable impact on FBI with her recurring role as Gemma Brooks, the surprising new love interest of Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan in Season 6. Introduced in the episode “Stay in Your Lane,” Gemma quickly became central to OA’s personal storyline, offering viewers a rare glimpse into his life outside the Bureau.

The character appeared warm, grounded, and instantly important to OA, who described her as “different” and unlike anyone he had met before. However, her introduction also sparked concern among members of the team, particularly Maggie, as Gemma’s background and associations hinted at potential complications.

Clinton’s role expanded further when Gemma became entangled in a harrowing train hijacking that pushed OA into one of his most intense storylines of the season. As both characters survived trauma together, Gemma emerged as a catalyst for emotional depth, character development, and new personal challenges for OA.

Gemma Brooks' major storylines on FBI

Gemma Brooks enters FBI as OA Zidan’s new girlfriend in Season 6. Her introduction comes in the episode “Stay in Your Lane.” OA and Gemma share a warm moment on the street, revealing that they have been dating for three weeks. OA tells Maggie that Gemma is different. He says she grew up on the Upper East Side but is down to earth and fun. Maggie is surprised by how quickly OA has fallen, and she expresses quiet concern. OA brushes it off and focuses on the happiness Gemma gives him.

Gemma’s first major storyline connects to OA’s worry that she might be mixed up with the wrong crowd. The team investigates a club owner’s murder, and OA fears that Gemma may have indirect ties to the people involved. His personal and professional instincts collide. Maggie senses trouble and warns him to be careful. OA’s judgment becomes clouded as he tries to protect both the case and his new relationship. The storyline sets up early tension and shows how vulnerable OA is when he lets people into his life.

Gemma’s next major arc becomes far more intense. OA and Gemma take a vacation trip by train to Niagara Falls. OA tries to disconnect from work, but he quickly notices suspicious behavior. Gemma teases him for putting on his “Fed face.” OA hopes he is wrong, but he soon realizes that a group of passengers is planning a hijacking. He has no weapon and no support. Gemma becomes caught in the chaos when she is shot during the initial confrontation. OA surrenders to stop the hijackers from letting her die.

The hijacking links to a previous train derailment caused by a freight company. Several hijackers believe they are staging a ransom operation. However, one of them plans something darker. Evelyn, the leader, intends to crash the train into the company’s headquarters. OA fights to save Gemma, the passengers, and himself. He convinces two hijackers to help him. He separates the passenger cars and faces Evelyn alone. She dies before he can stop her. OA manages to halt the train seconds before impact.

Gemma survives her injury and recovers in the hospital. The ordeal strengthens her connection with OA but also raises future questions. Their bond deepens, yet the danger surrounding OA’s life becomes impossible to ignore. Gemma’s storylines push OA emotionally, blending personal stakes with high-risk action and shaping his arc throughout the season.

About Comfort Clinton

Comfort Clinton is an American actress whose career spans drama, comedy and prestige television. While she keeps her personal life private, she is known for her strong theatre roots and her work across several acclaimed series. Clinton has appeared in Law & Order: SVU, Billions, The Good Fight, Elementary, Succession, and HBO’s White House Plumbers, building a reputation for grounded, emotionally precise performances.

She has also worked in short films and independent projects, often choosing character-driven roles. With a growing body of screen credits and a versatile acting range, Clinton continues to establish herself as a reliable and compelling presence in contemporary television.

Catch FBI on CBS on Mondays.