What is One Day in October Season 1 drama series all about? Everything you need to know before you tune in

One Day in October Season 1 is a seven-episode anthology drama series that brings to life the personal stories from the devastating October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel. Created and directed by Oded Davidoff and Daniel Finkelman, the show was co-produced by Israel's Yes and Fox Entertainment.

The first four episodes aired on Yes Drama in Israel on October 7, 2024, the first anniversary of the tragedy. US viewers can stream all seven episodes on HBO Max starting October 7, 2025. This real-time series recounts the events after one of the worst terrorist attacks in recent history.

From chaos came courage, sacrifice, survival, and human cost in the heartfelt and raw series. Through seven interconnected narratives, the series shows how the October 7 attacks affected survivors emotionally. The show highlights victims and survivors' resilience in the face of unspeakable tragedy. Each of the episodes of the show will tell personal stories of family breakups and bravery.

The Israeli series was shot on location for authenticity and emotional depth. Using a talented ensemble cast, these emotional stories are brought to life. The show explores the attacks and human power in times of crisis. One Day in October season 1 explores love, hope, and survival. To understand tragedy's true human cost, it's a must-watch for anyone wanting

What Is One Day in October Season 1 all about?

The emotionally charged anthology series One Day in October season 1 tells the personal stories of the October 7, 2023, Israeli terrorist attack. In the series, survivors and families of the horrific events recount their experiences.

One Day in October Season 1 consists of seven episodes, each telling a unique personal story from the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel.

In Trust, Aya Midan (Naomi Lvov) and Hisham Al-Qarnawi (Wael Hamdun) must rely on each other to survive after fleeing terrorists. "Fog" follows three United Hatzalah volunteers—Avi Gian (Yuval Semo), Emanuel Skaat (Avi Azoulay), and Avi "DJ" Yodpolsky (Neve Tzur)—as they race to save lives amidst the massacre.



In Sunrise, Gali Amar (Noa Kedar) and Amit Amar (Swell Ariel Or) are trapped in a portable toilet during the attack, with Amit staying calm and Gali being affected by drugs. "Gold" focuses on Sabine Taasa (Yael Abecassis), a widow who lost her family and struggles to rebuild her life.



Episodes 5, 6, and 7 will keep looking at what happened after the attacks, going deeper into the emotional journeys and strength of the people who survived.



Michael Aloni, Lior Ashkenazi, and Yael Abecassis (Sabine Taasa) lead the One Day in October Season 1 cast. Naomi Levov plays Aya Midan, Swell Ariel Or plays Amit Amar. Wael Hamdun plays Hisham, and Hisham Sulliman plays Ismail Elkarnawi.

Yuval Semo as Avi Gian, Avi Azulay as Emanuel Skaat, and Neve Tzur as Avi "DJ" Yodpolsky are also notable. The talented cast includes Noa Kedar as Gali Amar, Moran Rosenblatt, Tomer Machloof, Gad Elbaz, Héloïse Godet, Neta Roth, and Shani Atias.

With Liron Ben-Shlush, Amir Hasfari, and Keren Weissman writing, the production is well-supported. Fox Entertainment Studios, Yes TV, and Moriah Media produced the series, ensuring quality.

One Day in October Season 1 will be available to stream from October 7, 2025.