What happened to the original Dance Moms cast members? Details explored

JoJo Siwa (Image Via Getty)

Dance Moms ruled audience hearts and minds for eight years. The show, which premiered in 2011, featured the dance studio of Abby Lee Miller.

In the show, Abby Lee Miller trained young dancers preparing them for a future in dance and show business.

Along with the training, the show also featured other things that went on in the studio other than dancing.

An article by Collider in 2024 says that the drama and emotions on the show made it a fan favorite.

The article published in February 2024 states:

“Their heightened emotions (spurred on by Abby) created unbelievable expressions of their anger that often devolved into screaming matches filled with unforgettable dialogue still casually referenced in online conversations today.”

The popularity of the show led to the reboot of the original show called Dance Moms: A New Era in 2024.

All about the cast of Dance Moms and what they are doing now

JoJo Siwa

One of the most popular cast members of Dance Moms is JoJo Siwa. She appeared on the show for two seasons.

After Dance Moms, she went on to act in several films and shows. She also released her film titled ‘The J Team” in 2021.

Siwa dropped her EP, Guilty Pleasure and lead single, Karma.

She also participated in Dancing With the Stars, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and Celebrity Big Brother

She started dating her co-contestant from Big Brother, Chris Hughes, in 2025.

In a Facebook Q and A on May 28, 2025, Siwa shared about her experience on Dance Moms.

She said:

“ I did I loved Dance Moms with all my heart.”

She further continued:

“ If I just went back in time to Dance Moms, I would go relive them all.”

She is also making an appearance on Dance Moms: A New Era season 2.

Chloé Lukasiak

Chloé Lukasiak was a part of Dance Moms for the first four seasons.

After the show, she started pursuing acting and has acted in many films. She has worked in short films, musicals, and television series.

Lukasiak is very popular on social media and a lot of people follow her.

Her YouTube channel has 2.49 million subscribers, where she often vlogs about her daily life.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE in September 2025, she talked about Dance Moms, saying:

“It's really interesting to see how people have been introduced to what I've been doing because before it was strictly the show, and now it's kind of different.Whether they went back and watched the show at a later time, binged it a year ago as opposed to watching it when it was on, or just finding us through social media or whatever it may be. But it's just always so fun to hear people's different stories."

Nia Sioux

Nia was one of the cast members that was featured till season 7.

She was known for always being placed in the bottom by Abby.

Sioux's mother believed that her daughter was not given attention and was often typecast in ethnic roles.

She recently released her memoir about the show titled Bottom of the Pyramid.

Nia shared a lot about her experience on the show. She mentioned in her book about how Abbey often fat-shamed her and how it took a really long time for her to come out of it. She wrote (via E! News):

"It's very daunting. You feel exposed. So it's taken me a long time to get to a place where I love how I look."

Nia also wants to participate in Dancing With the Stars with Brandon Armstrong as reported by Parade on December 7, 2025.

She mentioned in a comment on TikTok, stating:

“My dream.”

