What happened to Cody “Beef”Franke? RIP Beef trends online amid Internet Invitational weeks after Barstool golf influencer’s death

Cody "Beef" Franke joined Barstool earlier this year (Image via Getty)

Social media platforms have been flooded with the phrase RIP Beef after Cody “Beef” Franke’s death from a medical issue last month. The posts started creating headlines after Cody’s team, with Francis Ellis and Brad Dalke, emerged as the winner of the YouTube series, Internet Invitational.

The entire team received a grand prize of $1 million on November 13, 2025, as stated by the PGA. The contest was held back in August this year. It included social media stars and YouTube personalities being split into different teams as they competed with each other.

The latest episode of the series also featured Cody “Beef” Franke, who was questioned about how he would use the prize money. Franke responded by saying that he will pay for the house of his parents.

The entire team won against another team, which featured Paige Spiranac, Frankie Borelli, and Malosi Togisala, as per Forbes magazine. Borelli’s co-host, Trent Ryan, also expressed happiness about Cody “Beef” Franke’s victory, and said:

“The fact that Frankie was even able to bring the club back - I’m proud of him, because I would have just absolutely… my bones would have left my body and I’d be a puddle on the tee box.”

As soon as the new episode of Internet Invitational arrived on YouTube, netizens started reacting on X (formerly Twitter). One of them wrote that he could not control his emotions while watching Franke.

“What a moment!! I couldn’t hold back the tears. Nobody more deserving than Beef RIP @Internetinvite,” @TheycallmeTMech wrote .

A similar reaction was shared by a second user on X.

“I don’t think I’ve ever cried during a YouTube video. RIP Beef. That was special @Internetinvite,” @logan_lewan4 said .

Another person described Cody as a champion.

“May our hearts never heal from the hole he left. RIP Beef. You were a champion human on and off the course,” @BearLovesKer commented .

One of the reactions featured the user describing Cody “Beef” Franke as a legend.

“RIP beef. What a legend, I was hoping you won and you sure did man”, @PDwiddy1 stated .

Cody “Beef” Franke was a part of Barstool before his demise

The Chicago, Illinois, native was 31 at the time of death. He gained recognition for his association with Barstool, joining their Fore Play golf team earlier this year. He even hosted the Foreplay podcast and played a few of the best golf courses worldwide, as per the New York Post.

Fore Play initially announced Cody “Beef” Franke’s death on October 27, 2025. They said in a statement through X that Franke was a close friend.

“Cody truly loved the game of golf. He selflessly spent much of his life helping others improve and enjoy the game. Watching golf bring people happiness brought him happiness. And that infectious personality was felt by everyone who met him. He was universally known as the nicest guy in the world,” the post reads.

As mentioned earlier, Cody won the Internet Invitational. The latest YouTube video featuring him has already received more than one million views. Cody’s brother, Craig, also said in a statement that Franke was attracted to golf, as per the PGA. Craig mentioned that Cody had a lot of other passions.

“His old-fashioned charisma and committed professionalism led him to be revered by many friends & colleagues within the golf industry. His exuberant personality, passion to live life to the fullest, and desire to grow the game of golf will remain among his greatest achievements,” the statement says.

While netizens have continued sharing tributes, detailed information on Cody “Beef” Franke is currently awaited.