What happened before the fall break in Chicago Fire season 14? A quick throwback before the series returns

Chicago Fire season 14 will soon be back on screens. NBC’s procedural drama series is returning with Chicago Fire season 14, episode 8, on January 7, 2026.

Within the first seven episodes, a pregnancy was lost, a mysterious and troubled new recruit arrived, a beloved firefighter left, and budget cuts were imminent. Fans are reviewing the major events that led to a dramatic fall finale, which left the house and its key members in limbo before the series returns.

The season began with Stellaride news' emotional impact. Stella Kidd lost her pregnancy, a devastating blow that halted her and Severide's adoption plans. New hire Sal Vasquez quickly changed the focus. His recklessness and Kidd's failed past investigations immediately strained relations. Ritter was likely to move to New York with his injured boyfriend Dwayne in a parallel storyline.

Looking back at what happened before the fall break in Chicago Fire season 14

The first seven episodes of Chicago Fire season 14 delivered a mix of high-stakes rescues and deep personal drama, building up to a severe cliffhanger in the fall finale. The storylines centered on personal loss, secrets, and the existential threat of city budget cuts on Firehouse 51.

Stellaride's Surprise Heartbreak and New Mystery Recruit Shake Up Firehouse 51

The Season 14 premiere revealed Stella Kidd suffered a miscarriage. This emotional setback caused her and Severide (Stellaride) to initially discontinue adoption, though they later reconsidered fostering a teenager.

Firehouse 51's roster saw major shifts. After Carver and Damon departed, Kidd inherited Sal Vasquez, a reckless new recruit. Vasquez was revealed to be a "last chance" hire imposed by higher-ups, forcing Kidd to manage his performance despite his attitude and hidden injury.

The episode also set up a likely exit for Ritter, whose long-distance boyfriend, Dwayne, was shot in New York. Ritter immediately flew to be with him, signaling a potential permanent move to aid in Dwayne's recovery.

New Foster Life for Stellaride, Sal's Secret, and Ritter's Furlough

A new chapter began for Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide when they adopted Isaiah, a teen in temporary foster care. At the end of the episode, Severide and Isaiah bond over a video game after an awkward start.

The recruit Sal Vasquez mystery deepened. After retaliating against a cop who mentioned his "family," Vasquez hang up a collect call from a prison, strongly implying an incarcerated father. In spite of his personal problems, Vasquez made a risky fire call at work. After breaking a training record with a fast technique, Kidd saw hope.

Ritter's extended furlough to be with his injured boyfriend Dwayne in New York accelerated his departure. Molly's financial subplot ended with Mouch trading his partnership share for free drinks, and Violet and Novak convinced a woman to get her brother's psychiatric help after a bizarre series of knife wounds.

Budget Cuts Rock Firehouse 51, Severide Steps Up, and Nat and Will's Emotional Adoption Arc

Chicago Fire Season 14, Episode 3 focused on city budget cuts' dangers. The cuts immediately caused brownouts, forcing Engine 51 and Mouch out of service. Murphy, Violet's paramedic friend, was severely injured after falling asleep from overwork. Violet and Chief Pascal came up with a clever way to fill ambulance staffing gaps: recruit unassigned firefighters.

Firehouse 51's leadership changed with staffing. Pascal announced that Kelly Severide would need to step up and effectively run the house in his reduced absence to avoid a layoff since Pascal was assigned to oversee five more firehouses.

Natalie Manning returned to Chicago Med for Owen's kidney transplant. Will Halstead then tearfully requested Owen's legal adoption, cementing their father-son bond.

Herrmann's House Fire: Severide Steps Up and a Memento Survives

Firehouse 51 was devastated when Herrmann's home burned down. Hermann ran to the burning house, fearing his daughter Annabelle was inside. After Cindy confirmed the children were safe, Herrmann refused to leave until Vasquez forced him out before the house exploded.

Severide, acting Chief, overruled dispatch protocols to allow 51 to respond outside their district. Capp became a temporary paramedic for the new "firefighter-float" initiative he supported.

Herrmann requested Severide's investigation, believing his DIY wiring caused the fire. Herrmann was cleared by Severide and his foster son after discovering a fluke stove leak. The episode ended with the 51 family rallying, finding temporary housing, and Mouch helping Herrmann find Cindy's mother's ring in the rubble.

Ghost Alarm and Vasquez's Father Threatens Career

Sal Vasquez faced high stakes in a Halloween episode. When Kidd answered 51, his incarcerated father Ramon revealed that he was imprisoned for planting evidence. Ramon rejected Sal's parole evidence and demanded his son help him get his police job back, threatening to sabotage his CFD career.

On a structural fire call, Cruz met an old man ghost who told him to save someone before disappearing.

Kidd collapsed and needed resuscitation after Vasquez's quick thinking helped him find a victim in a dangerous area during a false alarm. Ramon's pressure to get Sal to persuade the victim's widower to testify for parole overshadowed Vasquez's concern. Vasquez had to comply with his manipulative father to save his career.

Extreme Ladder Rescue and Stellaride's Crossroads

The CFD budget crisis forced Firehouse 51 to perform an unorthodox, high-stakes rescue. They faced leadership challenges with Chief Pascal overseeing five firehouses and Kelly Severide 51. Violet and Novak called for help while stuck in traffic with a critically injured patient on an overpass due to flooding.

Severide, Pascal, Stella Kidd, and her crew used the firetruck ladder to lower the patient from the overpass to an ambulance below, saving her life. After letting the patient's panicking daughter ride, Novak learned a hard lesson.

Separately, Kidd learned that her foster son Isaiah's mother, Shauna, was hospitalized poorly. Kidd took time off to move Shauna to a better facility in Cleveland with Isaiah. Vasquez joined the firefighter-as-paramedic program after realizing his father had lied about his innocence. Chief Pascal agreed to date Mayor's Chief of Staff Annette Davis to end the episode on a lighter note.

Arson Trap and Engine 51's Fate Sealed

The Chicago Fire Season 14 fall finale had two major cliffhangers. Kelly Severide and the Squad responded to a school arson. Severide and Van Meter found a smart plug was used to set the fire aimed at the principal. They visited the principal's apartment to warn him. The episode ended with a hooded figure firing more precisely in the lobby. Severide, Van Meter, and the principal were trapped as the apartment burned down, creating a life-or-death situation.

Meanwhile, the city's budget crisis peaked. The Mayor's chief of staff informed Chief Pascal that city fund reallocation had cost the CFD heavily. The department recommended decommissioning Engine 51. The winter premiere must resolve both Severide's physical and Firehouse 51's existential threats after this news puts Mouch's position and future in danger.

Chicago Fire Season 14 episodes are avialble to stream on NBC.