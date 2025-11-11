What happened after Antonio Brown’s extradition? Ex-NFL star pleads not guilty to attempted murder

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown, a former NFL star, is facing an attempted murder charge in a Miami court for an incident that occurred outside of a boxing event on May 16, 2025. Brown is accused of grabbing a handgun from a security member after a celebrity boxing match and firing two shots at a man he had earlier fought with.

The alleged victim, Zul-Qarnain Keame, told police that a bullet had grazed his neck.

A warrant was issued in June 2025 for Brown’s arrest, after which the 37-year-old former athlete moved to Dubai and resided there for some months before he was apprehended and extradited to the US on November 6, 2025.

Brown was in a New Jersey jail before his transfer to Florida, where he will be tried in court.

The former athlete’s lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, revealed to news outlets that he has already filed the not guilty plea on his behalf.

More details on Antonio Brown’s case as ex-NFL star faces charge of attempted murder

After shots rang outside the boxing event hosted by streamer Adin Ross, Antonio Brown was reportedly temporarily detained by police.

A video circulating on the internet allegedly showed Brown fighting some people before gunshots were fired.

Eiglarsh, Brown’s attorney, stated that his client was only defending himself:

“The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior. Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself.”

A day after the incident, Brown claimed on X that he was defending himself against thieves, and contrary to reports from the media, he was only questioned by the police and released immediately:

“Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some videos circulating, the Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED."

