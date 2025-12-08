What did Nancy Sinatra say about her dad Frank Sinatra and Donald Trump? Singer shuts down claims online

Nancy Sinatra performs at Limelight Club, New York, May 10, 1995. (Photo by Steve Eichner/Getty Images)

Nancy Sinatra has stated that her father was no fan of the current president of the United States when he was alive. The 85-year-old, while criticizing the government’s ICE policies, didn’t mince words as she clarified her father’s stance on the political situation in the United States. The These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ crooner shared a video of ICE agents in New Orleans writing:

“This is not my father's America. He would be devastated. Trump is so wrong in so many ways.”

An X user replied to her comment, stating that Frank Sinatra, who passed away on May 14, 1998, would have loved current US President Donald Trump.

“Your Dad would have loved Trump,” the X user wrote.

Nancy wasted no time in rebutting the assumption about her father.

"Do some homework before you make a fool of yourself. My dad LOATHED Trump,” she wrote back.

Sinatra’s former manager, Eliot Weisman, had previously alleged in his autobiography The Way It Was that Frank Sinatra didn’t like Trump

In the memoir published in 2017, Weisman claimed that Sinatra was to play at the opening of Trump’s Taj Mahal casino. The business tycoon wanted to renegotiate the terms of Sinatra’s payment after he lost his Taj Mahal president and COO, who had earlier negotiated with Sinatra in a helicopter crash.



Trump reportedly described the 12-show agreement with Minatra as “a little rich.” Weisman stated that he called to relay Trump’s amended offer to Sinatra, who responded that Trump could go f*** himself. Weisman claimed that he relayed the message verbatim to Trump.



Sinatra performed at a residency in the Sands in Las Vegas instead. Trump went ahead to pick Sinatra’s song My Way for the first dance at the Freedom Inaugural Ball in 2017.

