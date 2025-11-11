What Did Ja Rule say about Drake’s rap beef with Kendrick Lamar?

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Ja Rule attends the 2023 City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala at Pacific Design Center on October 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Atkins, professionally known as Ja Rule, says Drake is “chilling” after the rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. The Holla Holla crooner was a guest on Carmelo Anthony’s 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast on November 10, 2025, and he gave his two cents about 2024’s most popular rap beef.



Ja Rule added that he had no advice for Drake, who was termed by critics as the unofficial loser of the rap feud after Lamar released the Not Like Us track.

Ja Rule said about Drake:

"Drake don’t need no advice. Drake is rich, got a big ass plane. Have you seen his plane? What are we talking about, Drake, for, man? That n—a chilling, man.”

He praised the Canadian rapper, adding that he has had “an unprecedented” journey in the music industry and compared his success to Michael Jackson's.

“Nothing good is coming out of any of these things,” Ja Rule criticized rap beef in a new interview

The 49-year-old rapper, in his podcast interview, reiterated that rap beef between artists wasn’t beneficial to anyone and always amounted to nothing:

“You look at Kendrick and Drake, nothing good is coming out of any of these things.”

He mentioned his longtime feud with 50 Cent and how it affected New York’s hip-hop community.

"Like, me and 50’s s—t, that s—t f—ked up New York hip-hop. It really did.”

He commented on present-day hip-hop, stating that meaningless feuds were getting in the way of great collaborations. He revealed that he wanted to hear songs between feuding artists:

“Now hip-hop’s on a stage where it looks really dark for hip-hop. You know the other day I seen something. I wanna see Rick Ross and Drake do another song."

Ja Rule also spoke about the influx of AI artists in the music industry:

“To be honest, we are really living in this space. How many artists do you know, whose music you listen to, and what they look like? Do you know how many songs I listen to on the radio that I go to? “I like that record.” I don’t know who the f*** sings it. What do I care? I like the record.”

