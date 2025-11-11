"We had to beat Türkiye": Japan fights to survive in the Sack Toss arena in Physical: Asia Episode 8

Yushin Okami ofrom Team Japan (Image via Getty)

Physical: Asia Episode 8 shifts from endurance to precision as Japan, Türkiye, and Mongolia enter the Sack Toss arena.

This high-stakes match decides which nation advances and which goes home.

After the chaos of the Hanging Endurance Challenge, where Türkiye was disqualified and Japan fell first, the pressure on Japan’s team could not have been higher.

Japan’s Kana Watanabe explained before the match.

“The issue with Game Two put us in a precarious situation. We had to assume the worst-case scenario. And in that case, there was only one way to survive. We had to beat Türkiye in the Sack Toss.”

Physical: Asia - Group B's Sack Toss Challenge

The Sack Toss Match is a test of strength, balance, and coordination.

Players must toss a 14-kilogram sack over a four-metre hurdle and onto the opponent’s side within a time limit that grows shorter after each round.

Representing the nations are Türkiye’s Ogeday Girişken, Mongolia’s Orkhonbayar “Bökh” Bayarsaikhan, and Japan’s Yoshio Itoi.

As the Master gives the command — “Ready!” — the tension inside the arena is palpable.

The crowd chants the players’ names. “Let’s go, Ogeday!” shouts Türkiye’s bench.

From Japan’s side, “Itoi!” echoes through the arena.

Mongolia’s teammates stand silently, confident in their wrestler’s grip and posture.

From the first toss, it’s clear Japan’s Itoi is in rhythm.

“Excellent throw,” shouts a teammate.“You cleared it by a wide margin!”

Türkiye’s Ogeday starts strong, but the energy expenditure shows quickly.

As rounds progress, the Master announces,

“The weight of the bag will be increased.”

The sack becomes heavier. Mongolia’s Orkhonbayar maintains form, but small errors creep in.

Türkiye’s throws start to wobble. Itoi remains calm. He explains later,

“When I was throwing, I kept trying to mimic the same stance, timing, and force as the first toss. It was all about rhythm and consistency.”

As the challenge wears on, Türkiye’s Ogeday begins to tire.

“He’s cutting it close,” says Mongolia’s Dulguun Enkhbat from the sidelines.

Türkiye’s bench rallies him with cries of “Hips! Breathe! You’ve got this!” but exhaustion sets in.

“I was competing against myself,” Ogeday admits in a confessional. “Anything could happen. All I could do was brace myself and see it through.”

When the whistle sounds for the final round, the sack’s weight increases again — and so does the tension.

With Türkiye and Mongolia both struggling, Japan remains composed. Every toss from Itoi lands cleanly.

“You’re crushing it, man! Perfect!” his teammate, Katsumi Nakamura, yells. “Keep the same pace as before.”

As the clock ticks down, Türkiye’s side pleads, “Please panic. Lose your focus.” But Japan refuses to crumble. Japan's Hashimoto says,

“The key to winning, is consistency. Decrease your chance of error and be patient. Just wait. Someone’s gonna make a mistake.”

That mistake never comes from Japan. Ali from Türkiye’s side says,

“If either of them misses, it’s all over.”

At the 15-second limit, Japan delivers again — smooth, effortless, and decisive.

Türkiye’s final attempt teeters on the edge before falling short.

The game stopped as Mongolia and Japan had sealed their spot in the final four.

“He’d been throwing for an hour and a half by that point.”

Nefise Karatay says of Türkiye’s Ogeday.

For Japan, it’s pure relief. Yoshio Itoi says,

“We were overcome with joy. Through all the challenges, we managed to save ourselves from elimination and live to fight another day.”

The Sack Toss victory gives Japan the lead over Türkiye in their group, confirming Türkiye’s elimination from Physical: Asia.

For Japan, Episode 8 becomes their redemption — a disciplined, deliberate comeback that keeps them alive in Netflix’s fiercest competition yet.

Stay tuned for more updates.