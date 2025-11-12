"We became a family”: Türkiye’s Yasemin reflects on team bond after elimination in Physical: Asia

Yasemin Adar from Team Turkiye (Image via Getty)

After long battles, sweat, and heartbreak, Physical: Asia Episode 8 marked the end of Team Türkiye’s journey.

Their elimination didn’t come through lack of effort or strength, but through the merciless precision of the game.

As the team tore down their totems — the symbolic end to their run — the moment that resonated most wasn’t a fall or a loss, but Yasemin Delikanlı’s heartfelt reflection,

“We became a family while competing together.”

It was the emotional heartbeat of an episode otherwise defined by brute strength and strategic endurance.

Physical: Asia - A tough exit for a tough team

The episode began with Türkiye in a precarious position.

After the Hanging Endurance Challenge disqualified Anıl Berk Baki for using both hands, the team fell behind Mongolia and Japan in points.

Their only hope of survival was to dominate the Sack Toss match.

Ogeday Girişken, a former national rower, stepped forward, determined to deliver a win.

“I had to get first place,” he said before the whistle. “That was all I cared about.”

Türkiye fought with unrelenting energy — their bench chanting, “Hips! Breathe! Use your core!” — but the game slipped away.

Japan’s Yoshio Itoi and Mongolia’s Orkhonbayar “Bökh” Bayarsaikhan executed clean tosses, while Türkiye began to falter under the increasing sack weight and time pressure.

By the final whistle, Japan had secured safety. Türkiye, out of time and out of strength, faced elimination.

“For Türkiye! With Strength! We Fight!”

When the Master’s voice declared, “Team Türkiye has been eliminated from Physical: Asia,” the arena fell silent.

Captain Recep gathered his team for one last rally:

“I wish I could say that I’m leaving here a champion. Like I said at the start, that was the whole reason we came here. For Türkiye! With strength! We fight!”

The team echoed his chant — “With strength! We fight!” — before smashing their torsos to signify their departure.

The moment wasn’t about defeat, but dignity.

Yasemin’s Farewell: “We Became a Family”

Yasemin’s voice carried through the aftermath. The tension of the past challenges gave way to emotion as she addressed both teammates and rivals:

“Yeah, my teammates are incredible. We became a family while competing together. I want to thank them for everything they’ve done here. And I wish them all the best. Now that we’re going home, the rest of you have it a lot easier. Team Türkiye will be watching all of you. So may the strongest team win. Good luck.”

It was a goodbye that resonated beyond national lines.

The Japanese and Mongolian teams, who had earlier clashed with Türkiye in tight contests, stood quietly — no celebration, just recognition.

From friction to respect

Earlier in the season, Team Türkiye’s relationship with Japan had been tense — a rivalry heightened when Japan’s delegation failed to greet them during introductions in a prior episode.

But by Episode 8, the dynamic had changed.

During the Hanging Endurance match, Japan’s Kana Watanabe was heard cheering for Türkiye’s effort:

“Man, I’m really impressed with how well Türkiye’s been holding up.”

It was a moment that summed up Physical: Asia’s unique tone — fierce competition built on shared respect.

Legacy of Türkiye’s Run

Team Türkiye left Physical: Asia as one of the most memorable and emotionally resonant teams of the season.

Between Anıl’s near-miss in the Hanging challenge, Ogeday’s determined performance in the Sack Toss, and Yasemin’s final words, the team embodied heart, teamwork, and pride.

As Mongolia, Japan, South Korea, and Australia advanced, Türkiye’s absence was deeply felt — a reminder that even in elimination, character often speaks louder than victory.

“Our time here’s come to an end,” Yasemin said. “But I know we did everything we could. And I’m so proud to be part of this team.”

