Victoria SanJuan shares why she and Joe Bradley aren’t close after their Below Deck Mediterranean romance

Joe Bradley from Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Mediterranean returned this season with a storyline that included a new connection between Victoria SanJuan and Joe Bradley.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on December 1, 2025, Victoria explained where things stand between them now and what shaped her decisions during filming. Victoria said she and Joe will “always be cordial,” but added, “I don’t really consider him part of my friend group.”

Victoria shared this after being asked about their season 10 romance and how it began during a period when she was still processing the death of her former partner, Bon.

She said the timing played a role in why she was open to forming a bond with Joe when he arrived midseason. Victoria explained that she wanted company during a difficult anniversary, and the connection helped her in that moment.

She also noted that her current view of Joe is based on qualities she looks for in the men she keeps close, including honesty, accountability and respect. Victoria said she wishes him well but believes he has areas for improvement.

She also discussed how sharing her story about Bon on the show helped her speak to viewers who may have experienced similar loss.

Below Deck Mediterranean star Victoria explains her current relationship with Joe Bradley

Victoria described her present relationship with Joe as respectful but distant. She said,

“Joe and I will always be cordial and will always be professional,” but she does not see him as part of her inner circle.

Victoria also said, “I wish him all the best,” while adding that she looks for certain qualities in the people she stays close to, including honesty and self-control. She explained that she no longer keeps in touch with Joe because she did not see those qualities in the way she needed.

Victoria said she believes Joe “has got a lot to learn from his mistakes, if he’s willing to learn from them.”

During the interview, she also gave context to their connection. Joe joined the season halfway through while Victoria was approaching the one-year mark of Bon’s death. She said she was looking for support and someone to spend time with, which Joe provided at the time.

Victoria acknowledged that Joe was “a charmer,” but she also said he was “a bit of a player,” which did not match what she needed. The two ended on neutral terms, and Victoria said she does not harbor negative feelings toward him, but has chosen to maintain distance.

Victoria reflects on grief, Bon’s memory and her healing process in Below Deck Mediterranean

Victoria spoke about how Bon’s death shaped her personal story and how it connected to her work in the yachting industry. She said she chose to share this on the show because it was “such a big part of me.”

She explained that Bon died on her birthday and that the experience felt public because many people cared about him. She wanted viewers to understand how that loss influenced her decisions, including her decision to join Below Deck Mediterranean.

Victoria said, “I didn’t want anyone to feel alone, like the way I did,” which is why she believed sharing her story could help someone going through similar grief.

She talked about how her healing changed over time and said, “I’ve grieved hard because I loved hard,” noting that she still has days when she thinks about him. Victoria also said she learned to feel grateful for her time with Bon and for the life she continues to build after his death.

She added that Bon taught her to approach life fully, and she believes moving forward honors his impact on her. She said her journey has helped her reach a place where she can remember him while also moving forward with her life.



