Tulsa King season 3 episode 7 ending explained: Did Sackrider betray Jeremiah Dunmire and have him arrested?

Tulsa King season 3 episode 7, ‘’Art of War,’’ begins with Ray calling Dwight to discuss the incident that happened in the previous episode, where Cole and his henchman tried to shoot Dwight but eventually failed. Ray assumes that the attack was planned by Dwight for him, and episode 6 ended with his evil smile, hinting that he was about to unleash his finest revenge yet.

With that, we also saw that Bill was arrested by Musso, probably because he found out about Dexter Deacon and the secret work he made Dwight do. Afraid that his secret might get exposed, Musso had Bill arrested. But in today’s episode, Bill and his storyline didn’t appear at all.

Instead, Dwight played it smart— he stayed calm and made some clever political moves that actually worked out well for his bourbon business. He didn’t opt for taking revenge against the Dunmires with his powers; instead, he chose to go in a smart yet (kind of) legal way this time.

Sackrider, who worked under Jeremiah Dunmire, switched teams. This enraged Jeremiah, who ended up attacking him in his office and was later arrested for assaulting a government official.

Ray calls Dwight in Tulsa King season 3 episode 7

The episode begins with the two old rivals having a talk, where Dwight asks Ray to be reasonable, and offering him 80% in his liquor business is not something that could ever happen. Instead, Manfredi offers him a better deal — he suggests that Ray let him sell his liquor in the Northeast’s clubs and bars. Dwight’s crew would handle the sales, and all the profit would go to Ray. It’s a good plan and a win-win deal for both. For now, Ray agrees, but his desire to grab a “bigger piece” of the business still remains.

He keeps aside the revenge against the shootout that Cole Dunmire had planned for Dwight. This time, he focuses on getting his liquor license back and removing the seal on the Montague Distillers, which happened after Bigfoot killed the health inspector and obviously through Dumnire’s control. He heads to meet Attorney General Sackrider, who has put a seal on the distillery.

Dwight asks Sackrider to team up with him and brings Thresher into the conversation, saying that Thresher could be the next governor. He tells him that Thresher is already on his side, and if he wins the political campaign, it’ll be too late for Sackrider to join in later. This makes Sackrider think, because once Jeremiah loses control next season, his own position will also get weaker. Dwight suggests starting their partnership by returning his liquor business license, but Sackrider refuses.

Dwight, implying his smarter move, said,

‘’I am gonna build you a path. A path built on trust. And I am gonna need one small favour. I am gonna need your friends from the other alcohol, beverages, and law enforcement committee to restore my sister’s liquor license, which was taken away without any real reason. I can do things that other people can’t or just won’t.’’

After his refusal, Dwight asks Margaret whether she knows anyone from the Attorney General’s office who could influence him, and luckily, she knows Sackrider’s wife, Anna, and meets her. She learns that Sackrider and his wife are having some personal problems in their relationship, due to his gambling addiction, and that's what Dwight uses against him.

Dwight and Margaret meet Thresher and try to convince him to bring Sackrider onto his team. They also explain that his political campaign would benefit him through the endorsements it could bring, and Thresher agrees to the plan. At Bred 2 Buck Saloon, Thresher and Sackrider meet while Dwight and his crew listen to their conversation through a camera in the next room.

Bribing him and getting him on Thresher’s side is not something Dwight could easily convince him of. So, Dwight came up with a backup plan. He knew that if Thresher ever talked too much about his political moves, the topic of Dwight’s license seal would never come up. To avoid that, Dwight distracted Sackrider by sending Grace, disguised as a casino worker, to give him coins and get him to play at the casino.

Being a gambling addict, he enjoyed and won multiple games at the start. But then Grace switched Sackrider’s real dice with loaded dice (rigged ones), which made him lose a huge amount. He ends up getting into debt at Dwight’s casino, giving Manfredi an upper hand on Sackrider.

In all this, Thresher got played, but Dwight assures him that he will get help as Sackrider is now under his control.

Jeremiah gets arrested in Tulsa King season 3 episode 7

The ban on Montague Distillers is finally lifted, and Dwight sends Jeremiah a copy of The Art of War, making it clear that he has won. This angers Jeremiah, and he storms into Sackrider’s office, yelling at him for giving Dwight his liquor license. Sackrider replies that he only serves the good people of Oklahoma and now has stronger protection. Hearing this, Jeremiah loses his temper, attacks him, and ends up in jail. Sackrider is now on Dwight’s side because Dwight cleared his gambling debt.

Meanwhile, since Montague is shut down, Cole, Spencer, and Goodie have their own side story in this episode. They target rich college students who sell drugs. Spencer, being a student, takes them to a frat house known for dealing. Tyson and Goodie pose as federal agents, steal all the money and drugs, and leave. Goodie plans to give the cash to Dwight, while Spencer will sell the drugs since she knows all the local clubs.