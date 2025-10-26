Tulsa King season 3 episode 6 ending explained: Did Cole try to kill Dwight Manfredi?

Image via Instagram/tulsaking

Tulsa King season 3 episode 6, ‘’Bubbles,’’ picked up its plot right after Bill got arrested, leaving viewers to wonder about who had made this move. Either it could be Quiet Ray who asked him to join him and betray Dwight, taking control of his booze in Tulsa. Or it could be Musso, who has tapped Dwight’s phone and learned that Bill is now aware of the terrorist, Dexter Deacon, whom Dwight made a deal with to blow off Dunmire’s house.

The episode opens with Dwight informing Joane about his working with Musso and how he is blackmailing him to do the tasks, or else he would take everyone down along with him. He tells her the reason Bill came to his place the other day and said that ‘’Bill believes that he is ratting him out to the feds.’’

With a threat to perform the tasks assigned by Musso, Dwight keeps his focus on the distillery and wants its momentum to continue. Dunmires ruined the launch event of Montague Distillers; they even sent a health inspector to shut down the event, but Bigfoot killed the officer by tumbling down the barrels in the bourbon storage unit.

Feds arrived at the distillery and shut down the business temporarily to investigate and confirm whether the death was an accident or not. But Dwight suggests moving the booze under the radar and sells it to the clients who don’t bother much about the paperwork.

Dwight and his crew begin to sell the fifty illegally in Tulsa King season 2 episode 6

To sell the booze, Bodhi and Grace, Mitch and Cleo select their cars to set off to sell the bourbon illegally. The officers who were guarding the distillery were knocked out by Mitch, and they took the booze with them. Mitch and Cleo head to Shreveport to meet Johnny Wednesday, an old friend of Dwight who will help them move the bourbon beyond Tulsa, and Bodhi and Grace head to St. Louis.

Goodie tells Dwight that Bill is missing, and the last place he went before his wife informed him about his disappearance was Dwight’s place. Goodie asks him whether he is responsible for it, to which he denies. He said,

‘’New York is behind this.’’

He believes that it could possibly be Quiet Ray, as Bill rejected his offer and insulted him. He agrees to talk to Ray about it and asks Tyson to pack the bags.

Jeremiah orders Cole to shut down the Montague Distillery for good and take down Dwight—telling him to do whatever it takes to make his father proud.

Meanwhile, Dunmire is still trying hard to stop Manafredi and threatens Sackrider to make it stop at any cost. Sacrider informs Jeremiah that he has kept a GPS tracker on one of their cars during the chaos that happened at the launch event. Through that, Cole tracks Dwight’s location and plans an attack. But his men were again knocked down by Bigfoot and headed to a restaurant called Bubbles in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to meet Ray.

Looking around for Bill, Art calls Bodhi, but he is not aware of his whereabouts. Soon after, we learn that Musso has arrested Bill as he sent his men to keep an eye on Dwight and learned that he met someone (Dexter Deacon) at the Bred 2 Buck Saloon. He found Bill to be a threat who could stop Dwight or reveal his secret that he is helping the feds.

On their way, Mitch and Cloe get stopped on the highway for driving over the speed limit, but it turns out that Cole has sent the officer. However, they somehow managed to get away from him, reached Johnny’s place, and handed him the booze. He will manage to avoid legal channels and ensure their products will reach the proper hands.

Cole attacks Dwight in Tulsa King season 3 episode 6

Following his father’s orders: ‘’You need to find Manfredi and end him,’’ Cole follows Dwight to Arkansas. At the restaurant, Ray put forward his wish of ‘’getting a big piece’’ of what Dwight has — Montague Distillery. Vince was there too. After some heated arguments between the long-rivals, Cole entered the restaurant.

He demands an 80% share of Dwight’s business, but before they can resolve the argument, Cole and his men ambush the place and open fire on Dwight. Dwight narrowly escapes, but Ray mistakenly believes that Dwight orchestrated the attack to kill him. Later, as Dwight and his crew head back, he tries to call Ray to clear the misunderstanding, but Ray ignores the call—hinting that he may now be planning revenge, putting Dwight in danger once again.

By the end of Tulsa King season 3 episode 6, Goodie informs Dwight that Armand has died by suicide and that the liquor has been successfully distributed across the state.