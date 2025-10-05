Tulsa King season 3 episode 3 ending explained: Did Cole Dunmire steal Theo Montegue’s storage unit?

Tulsa King season 3 episode 3, ‘’The G and the OG’’ picked up its plot after Jeremiah came for a talk with Dwight about the bourbon business. Manfredi is all set to take on every threat to him, but he isn’t going to let the fifty-year-old bourbon, worth $150 million, slip away.

He understood why Dumnire was willing to pay three times the amount he had paid to Theo for the distillery. Amidst the warnings and threats, Dwight’s crew began to run the distillery, with Bill entering the business by taking up the responsibility of transportation. However, looking out for a distributor was a task for Manfredi as a whole liquor business was under Jeremiah’s control, and the distributors were instructed not to get their hands in another business by teaming up with anyone without his approval.

Jeremiah warned Dwight not to interfere with his tightly controlled business in town by contacting any distributor, including Walden. He sent Cole and a few of his men to attack Mitch, Dunmire’s guy.

With a war between Dumires and Manfredi for Theo’s distillery, did Dwight’s Bourbon storage unit get empty? Yes. Cole Dunmire stole the barrels of Theo’s classic fifty-year-old bourbon.

The third episode of Tulsa King was meant to follow Dwight’s crew bottling the old bourbon, but each member quickly drifted away from the task when Dwight got a call from Musso.

How was Cole able to empty the storage unit in Tulsa King season 3 episode 3?

At Montague Distillers, Dwight asks everyone to focus on the business and avoid making mistakes for now. Mitch and Cleo were attacked by Cole Dunmire at their cabin, but he asks to let things go as of now.

With a good start for the day to begin botting up the fifty, Dwight gets a call from Musso. He has let him go only to work as his informant, and Dwight has no choice but to follow his orders. He asks him to reach the given address, where a car will be waiting for him. Musso and Dwight head to Texas to meet Dexter Deacon, probably a new enemy about to be added to Dwight’s list.

As Dwight leaves, Tyson comes up with an idea to spy on Cole Dunmire and learn about his whereabouts so that they can have something against their enemy. Keeping the bourbon business aside, Tyson, Bodhi, and Grace wait outside Cole’s gym and follow him to the next spot. Suspicious of something dangerous, Grace calls Goodie in advance for backup. It turns out the spot is not a drug-stashed location; instead, they arrive at Cole’s bingo game.

Although it was a scam that the ‘’mini Dmnires’’ were running to keep all the winning prizes for themselves. Learning about their strategy, Tyson wins the bingo game, forcing Cole to hand over the prize money in front of all the other participants.

With that stash of money, they head to the strip club to enjoy their big win, and that’s where Tyson gets into trouble. Serenity (the club’s stripper) takes Tyson to a private lounge; meanwhile, Cole and his gang enter and kidnap Tyson.

They devised that move as he and his friends made him look like a fool at his own bingo game, but they weren’t there to get his money back; they came to find out the location of the distillery.

They even kidnapped the club’s stripper and threatened Tyson to shoot her if he didn’t spill out where the bourbon is stashed. To save her, Tyson has to speak up, and that’s how Cole got his way to steal the stock from the distillery. Cole asks his men to shoot Tyson, who was kept in the car’s trunk. They shot multiple bullets at the car, but he was saved as his Tesla was bulletproof.

Towards the end of Tulsa King season 3 episode 3, Goodie informs Dwight that ‘’they have got a problem’’ and the upcoming episode will now see how Dwight will get back his bourbon from Dunmire.

Dexter Deacon, a monster whom Dwight is about to mess up with

With all the chaos that had occurred at the distillery, Dwight now faces new challenges, introduced by Musso. He wants him to do all the dirty work and keep his hands clean. Dexter is a mastermind criminal who terrorizes women and children, and Musso asks Dwight to make a business deal with him.

Dwight said that he can hire an undercover agent for this, but Musso replied,

‘’No, see. He is brilliant. This guy. Crazy, but smart. My guys will never pass the sniff test. You, on the other hand, can just be you.’’

He meets Dexter at his watch shop and lets Dexter know that he is interested in doing a business deal with him. Dwight spilled everything that he knew about him, his offshore companies, why he was running a watch shop to ‘’clean his money’’ and more.

Dexter says that he doesn’t do business with people whom he doesn’t know, but Dwight tells him to do his homework and know who Dwight Manfredi actually is.

Musso has some personal reasons to bring down Dexter, but didn’t reveal the reason behind it.

Meanwhile, Cleo and Mitch were out on a long drive, which turned into Cleo’s ‘’impulsive sh*t.’’ Cleo drives into the Dunmire estate to get revenge for her father’s death, but Mitch handles the situation and tells her to stay calm for her own safety.

With everyone on the team busy with their own work, the distillery is now under the Dunmires’ control. How Dwight recovers his bourbon will be seen in the upcoming episode of Tulsa King season 3.