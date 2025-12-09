Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 1 recap: All you need to know before season 2 releases

A scene from Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 1 (Image via X/@Netflix)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, created by Tasha Huo, is based on the video-game franchise Tomb Raider. After premiering on the streaming platform Netflix on October 10, 2024, it is set to return for a second season on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The main voice cast of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 1 includes Hayley Atwell as the iconic Lara Croft. She is supported by Allen Maldonado as Zip and Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava. The series also includes Richard Armitage portraying Charles Devereaux, Zoe Boyle as Camilla Roth, Nolan North as Conrad Roth, and Ming‑Na Wen lending her voice to Eva Tong.

The first season has eight episodes, and has received generally positive reviews from both critics and general audience. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft has a critics rating of 73%.

Looking at the plot of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 1

Disclaimer: The following section has spoilers for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

Lara Croft’s journey begins in Chile with Roth, where they discover a green peril stone tied to the Chinese creation myth of Goddess Nu’wa. Legend has it that the goddess forged peril stones from humanity’s worst vices and scattered them to prevent catastrophe. Roth is later killed by the Solarii, leaving Lara devastated. Years later, she auctions her father’s stolen artifacts and crosses paths with Charles Devereaux, who steals the green stone.

Tracking him to China with Jonah, Lara encounters the Daji spirit, rescues abducted children, retrieves the ruby stone, but loses Jonah in a tidal wave and the stone to Charles, who is controlling Jonah. Learning the stones’ legend from Eva Tong, Lara follows the trail to Turkey and retrieves the ruby stone. She briefly becomes violent under its influence, and witnesses Charles use two stones to cause mass destruction.

Seeking answers from her estranged friend Camilla, now in Interpol, Lara uncovers Charles’s tragic past tied to the secret cabal known as the Light. After surviving psychological torment, Lara deduces the gold stone’s location in Pasargadae. Pursuing Charles across Mongolia and the Azores, Lara, Jonah, and Camilla confront him as he becomes a monstrous force using all four stones.

Lara overcomes his manipulation, retrieves the stones, and journeys to Kunlun to return them to Nu’wa. After surviving the collapse and fighting a T-rex with Jonah, Lara resumes relinquishing relics, but the season ends with Sam’s mysterious abduction, setting up Lara’s next mission.

Where to watch Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 1

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 1 is available to stream in the U.S. on Netflix.

Netflix offers three main plans: Standard with Ads at $7.99/month, Standard (ad-free) at $17.99/month, and Premium at $24.99/month. The Standard with Ads tier streams content at Full HD on up to 2 devices simultaneously, while the ad-free Standard and Premium plans offer more features — Standard allows two devices and offline downloads, while Premium supports up to 4 simultaneous streams in 4K Ultra HD (with HDR) and downloads on up to 6 devices.

