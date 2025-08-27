This was the final push that shattered Belly and Jeremiah’s wedding dreams on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 16: (L-R) Sean Kaufman, Gavin Casalegno, Jenny Han, Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Rain Spencer attend "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 3 New York Launch Event at Refinery Rooftop on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8, which aired August 27, 2025, culminated in a painful breakup between Belly Conklin and Jeremiah Fisher, which embraced their love story with a surprising amount of shame and heartache. Episode 8, adapted from Jenny Han's bestselling trilogy with Han as creator and showrunner, left gaping holes in Belly's heart that no one saw coming. She couldn't honestly picture her future together with Jeremiah Fisher because she had not resolved her feelings for Conrad Fisher.

The season started with Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) proposing to Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) in the first episode, “Last Season,” but Belly was clouded by her emotions toward Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney). An eye-popping moment in episode 4, “Last Stand,” revealed Jeremiah’s infidelity while in Cabo, during spring break. Belly accepted Jeremiah’s apology, but was never able to close the book on the hurt. As the season progresses, wedding plans developed in episode 6, "Last Name," zoning in on the angst Belly had with Conrad lingering quietly in the background.

Episode 7, "Last Hurrah," left viewers with noise, as the bachelor and bachelorette parties took on chaos. Conrad’s beachside confession to Belly—

“I still love you, Belly. Don’t marry him”

Shattered her resolve. Her sharp response, “You’ll never mean to me what Jeremiah does—my best friend who stays through the hard times,” hid her inner conflict, as she admitted privately she couldn’t fully release Conrad. Lola Tung, in a June 2025 Variety interview, described Belly’s turmoil: “She’s caught between love and duty, and Episode 8 makes her face it head-on.” This groundwork primes Episode 8, “Last Kiss,” for its explosive unraveling.

Conrad’s confession in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 sparks chaos in Belly & Jeremiah’s lives :

Episode 8 opens with Belly reeling from Conrad’s confession, listening to Jeremiah’s apologetic voicemail for missing their beach meetup after drinking too much. Her reply—“I’m excited for the rehearsal dinner, love you”—rings hollow, her thoughts consumed by Conrad’s words. When Conrad appears at the beach house, skipping a fishing trip with Jeremiah, their confrontation crackles with tension. Belly, furious, demands that he stay away from the wedding, snapping, “Don't ever speak to me again" to which Conrad, raw and exposed, retorts,

“I love you. I will never not love you.”

He remembers moments that shook him: a Christmas at the beach house, a quick trip to the store where he busted up his leg. Belly's frigid reply to him was that she felt "Nothing". She is conflicted with her own mind and feels alive like never before and is certain that-

I will never be able to completely let him go.

Taylor (Rain Spencer), Belly's fiercely loyal friend, feels the storm pressure and holds Conrad to the wall after they run. She warns him that he is not the one she needs, pushing him to let Belly go. Christopher Briney, in a July 2025 People interview, reflected on Conrad’s arc, saying-

“He’s at his breaking point in Episode 8, laying everything bare, even if it’s futile.”

The rehearsal dinner becomes a display of tension as Jeremiah's toast for Conrad's "loyalty" drips with bitter irony, and he is oblivious to the feelings of his brother. Belly’s fixation on Conrad’s presence betrays her claim of indifference, her body language screaming what her words suppress. A private moment with Jeremiah reveals another fracture: he’s taken a job with his father in Boston without discussing it, promising to commute for their “dream home.” Belly’s strained smile masks her frustration, exposing their disconnect.

Later at night, Belly felt sleepless and made a pivotal choice. Entering Jeremiah’s room, she confesses about Conrad to him. Assuring Jeremiah, she said she didn't want to keep any secrets. Jeremiah, furious but not shocked, admits,

“I see the way he looks at you, I know he is been in love with you this whole summer, even longer”

His piercing question—“Are we over?” But Belly responds that Conrad doesn't matter to her, as she is getting married to Jeremiah. She says-

"This is you and me and we are getting married tomorrow"

The next morning, Jeremiah vanishes, leaving Belly frantic. Conrad finds him, but their encounter turns violent. Jeremiah, reading a letter from their late mother, Susannah, meant for Conrad, discovers she saw his love for Belly as unique and true. Furious, he punches Conrad, shouting,

“You’re not my brother anymore, you're dead to me. I don't want you at my wedding. I want you gone. You're never seeing her again.”

At the country club, Taylor delivers a harsh truth that she is picking Jeremiah over her own dreams but she is still hung up on Conrad. Her words force Belly to face her denial.

The final confrontation and a heartbroken farewell:

Conrad’s tearful goodbye at the venue is devastating. He bids farewell and decides not to stay for the wedding and confesses that he will not see Belly for a long time, and that it hurts, but he says-

“Being with you, loving you was all worth it,”

When Jeremiah arrives, he asks Bella to look him in the eyes and tell whether she loves Conrad too and Belly says,

"I'll always have him in my heart, but he is not the on I choose, I choose You"

Jeremiah says that he knew about her Christmas with Conrad and that he cheated on her because of her betrayal. “I need all of you, not just a piece” and ends the engagement. Belly is heartbroken, but lets him go. She decides to take a clean break, books a flight to Paris, but as she is at the airport, she sees Conrad, her future is unclear and the screen fades to black with gripping tension.

A finale charged with possibility in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3:

With three episodes left, airing Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video, the series heads toward its September 17, 2025, finale. Will Belly embrace independence in Paris, or will fate draw her back to Conrad? Han hinted at surprises: “The ending may veer from the books to honor the characters’ paths.”

