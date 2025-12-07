The Streamer Awards 2025: Full list of winners

Hosted by QTCinderella and Maya Higa, The Streamer Awards 2025 was held on December 6, 2025 at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The first awards show created specifically for streamers, the annual event is dedicated to celebrating the top achievements in the live-streaming industry over the past year. It highlights the growing influence of live-streaming platforms and their impact on modern entertainment.
The awards honor creators who not only produce outstanding content but also build supportive global communities. To reflect the diversity of the streaming world, the event features a wide range of categories across various games, content styles and communities. Viewers play a crucial role, as they directly decide the nominees and winners.
There were a total of 37 categories in 2025, with five nominees in most of the categories. The detailed list of nominees and winners is presented in the following section.
The first category honors a streamer who delivers outstanding music-focused content, demonstrating skills like singing, instrument performance, DJing, producing, composing or other musical talents.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is plaqueboymax.
Recognizes a streamer who produces exceptional creative content—such as art, food and drink, dance, cosplay, ASMR or makers and crafting—covering various non-music categories.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is Emiru.
Highlights a streamer who offers highly engaging role-playing content across games such as GTA RP, Rust, VRChat, Ark, Dungeons & Dragons and similar titles.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is Fanum.
The category recognizes a streamer who produces top-tier MOBA content while playing titles such as League of Legends, Dota 2, Pokémon UNITE, SMITE and similar games.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is Caedrel.
Given to a brand that supports streamers in achieving their goals. Through sponsorships and partnerships, this company enables creators to expand their possibilities and accomplish more than ever before.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is Red Bull.
This award honors an emerging streamer who averaged fewer than 200 viewers this year—a true hidden talent who deserves greater recognition.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is ijustlovepuzzles.
The category honors a streamer who delivers outstanding battle royale content while playing games such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, PUBG, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fall Guys and similar titles.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is Clix.
A streamer who produces exceptional fighting game content, covering titles like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Mortal Kombat, Super Smash Bros and other similar games is recognized in this category.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is LilyPichu.
The award honors a streamer who delivers highly engaging MMORPG content through games such as Final Fantasy, World of Warcraft, Runescape, Lost Ark and other similar titles.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is sodapoppin.
The category highlights streamers who produce highly entertaining and remarkable speedrunning content, showcasing skill and fast-paced gameplay.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is LilAggy.
The category is for a streamer who delivers top-quality sports content whether through gameplay in titles like EA Sports FC, NBA 2K, Rocket League or through insightful sports coverage.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is Flight23white.
As the name suggests, the award honors a streamer who produces the highest-quality and most engaging Minecraft-focused content.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is Tubbo.
A niche category, it recognizes a streamer who delivers outstanding content centered on Marvel Rivals, showcasing skill, creativity and engaging gameplay.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is Flats.
The category is for streamers who produce highly engaging first-person shooter (FPS) content, featuring games such as VALORANT, Overwatch 2, Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Halo and similar titles.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is TheBurntPeanut.
It honors a streamer who delivers exceptional strategy game content, covering titles such as Teamfight Tactics, StarCraft, Chess, Hearthstone, Balatro and other similar games.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is Jynxzi.
The award seeks to recognize a streamer who expertly combines IRL and desktop content, seamlessly balancing both to deliver consistently engaging and entertaining streams.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is rayasianboy
Streamers committed to producing outstanding IRL content by venturing outdoors, exploring new places, traveling or sharing experiences beyond their desktop setup are recognized through this category.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is iShowSpeed.
A streamer who produces highly engaging and entertaining vertical-format live content across platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit and others.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is kreekcraft.
The most engaging, innovative, collaborative or enjoyable game to watch streamed over the past year.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is kreekcraft peak
Recognizes esports or content organizations or groups for creating the best content over the past year, regardless of hours streamed, highlighting their quality and impact in the community.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is AMP.
The leading streamer who excels in creating content for a global audience, particularly targeting international or non-North American English-speaking viewers gets the award.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is totaamc.
Streaming partners who consistently deliver the most entertaining collaborative content, having streamed together for at least 25 hours over the past year are considered for this category.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is Agentoo & Extraemily,
This award honors the most thrilling one-time or limited-time live streaming collaboration of 2025, highlighting how streamers partnering with each other and with creators from outside the community—expand the streaming ecosystem and engage audiences.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is Kaicenat x LeBron James.
Given to the most remarkable marathon stream, continuing relentlessly until the goal was reached, whether completing a subathon, finishing a game or accomplishing a similar challenge.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is mafiathon 3 - Kaicenat.
The most engaging, distinctive or unforgettable live-streamed event of 2025 is recognized under this category.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is Streamer University - Kaicenat.
Awarded to the top recurring show, series, segment or repeat event of 2025—solo or collaborative—celebrating outstanding achievement in episodic live streaming.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is in the booth - plaqueboymax.
A streamer who uses a virtual avatar to produce the most engaging and entertaining content is presented with this award.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is theburntpeanut.
The award is presented to a streamer who provides top-quality gaming variety content, effortlessly transitioning between genres while maintaining strong audience engagement.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is caseoh_.
A streamer who produces outstanding Just Chatting content, engaging viewers through conversations, reactions to videos or news, storytelling, group activities, commentary and other interactive formats wins the award.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is Kaicenat.
Recognizes streamers who started the year averaging under 1,000 viewers and have demonstrated rapid growth along with significant future potential.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is Marlon.
A streamer who saw rapid growth over the past year, rising to become one of the top streamers and one of the most discussed names in the streaming community is recognized under this category.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is Adapt.
Highlights a streamer who produces unique, groundbreaking content, pioneering a niche or category unmatched by others, truly standing in a league of their own.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is Maya.
An award voted on by fellow streamers, recognizing the creator they most enjoy watching.
Winner of this category is jasontheween.
An award honoring a legend whose significant contributions have profoundly impacted the streaming industry, recognizing their career achievements.
Winner of this category is Doublelift.
This award honors the best female or marginalized gender streamer of 2025, celebrating a creator who has thrived in a male-dominated industry and delivered outstanding entertainment throughout the year.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is Cinna.
A streamer who demonstrates outstanding gaming skill and entertainment across multiple titles, delivering content so engaging that viewers can’t look away, is presented with this award.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is caseoh_.
The top overall streamer of 2025, consistently delivering entertaining content, growing their brand, standing out among peers, and leaving a lasting impression on their audience, wins this category.
The nominees are:
Winner of this category is IShowSpeed.
