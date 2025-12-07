The Streamer Awards 2025: Full list of winners

The Streamer Awards 2025

Hosted by QTCinderella and Maya Higa, The Streamer Awards 2025 was held on December 6, 2025 at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The first awards show created specifically for streamers, the annual event is dedicated to celebrating the top achievements in the live-streaming industry over the past year. It highlights the growing influence of live-streaming platforms and their impact on modern entertainment.

The awards honor creators who not only produce outstanding content but also build supportive global communities. To reflect the diversity of the streaming world, the event features a wide range of categories across various games, content styles and communities. Viewers play a crucial role, as they directly decide the nominees and winners.

There were a total of 37 categories in 2025, with five nominees in most of the categories. The detailed list of nominees and winners is presented in the following section.

List of all nominees and winners of The Streamer Awards 2025

Best Music Streamer

The first category honors a streamer who delivers outstanding music-focused content, demonstrating skills like singing, instrument performance, DJing, producing, composing or other musical talents.

The nominees are:

plaqueboymax

ARIatHOME

DDG

kriss_drummer

Kaysan

Winner of this category is plaqueboymax.

Best Creative Arts Streamer

Recognizes a streamer who produces exceptional creative content—such as art, food and drink, dance, cosplay, ASMR or makers and crafting—covering various non-music categories.

The nominees are:

Emiru

DizzyKitten

BarleyTheBurr

iGumdrop

rosedoodle

Winner of this category is Emiru.

Best RolePlay Streamer

Highlights a streamer who offers highly engaging role-playing content across games such as GTA RP, Rust, VRChat, Ark, Dungeons & Dragons and similar titles.

The nominees are:

Fanum

Kaysan

LegendsofAvantris

OfficerMesser

Lord_Kebun



Winner of this category is Fanum.

Best MOBA Streamer

The category recognizes a streamer who produces top-tier MOBA content while playing titles such as League of Legends, Dota 2, Pokémon UNITE, SMITE and similar games.

The nominees are:

Caedrel

KeshaEuw

knekro

Nix



Winner of this category is Caedrel.

Best Brand Partner

Given to a brand that supports streamers in achieving their goals. Through sponsorships and partnerships, this company enables creators to expand their possibilities and accomplish more than ever before.

The nominees are:

Red Bull

AT&T

Cash App

GamerSupps

Winner of this category is Red Bull.

Hidden Gem Award

This award honors an emerging streamer who averaged fewer than 200 viewers this year—a true hidden talent who deserves greater recognition.

The nominees are:

ijustlovepuzzles

broxh_

dragtrashly

sinaheh

Moohoodles

Winner of this category is ijustlovepuzzles.

Best Battle Royale Streamer

The category honors a streamer who delivers outstanding battle royale content while playing games such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, PUBG, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fall Guys and similar titles.

The nominees are:

Clix

AussieAntics

Faide

Ninja

RealKatieB

Winner of this category is Clix.

Best Fighting Game Streamer

A streamer who produces exceptional fighting game content, covering titles like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Mortal Kombat, Super Smash Bros and other similar games is recognized in this category.

The nominees are:

LilyPichu

brawlpro

Eskay

Sajam

Winner of this category is LilyPichu.

Best MMORPG Streamer

The award honors a streamer who delivers highly engaging MMORPG content through games such as Final Fantasy, World of Warcraft, Runescape, Lost Ark and other similar titles.

The nominees are:

sodapoppin

AnnieFuchsia

Pikabooirl

Xaryu

Winner of this category is sodapoppin.

Best Speedrun Streamer

The category highlights streamers who produce highly entertaining and remarkable speedrunning content, showcasing skill and fast-paced gameplay.

The nominees are:

LilAggy

BlueSR

Pezzzy

Zfg1

Winner of this category is LilAggy.

Best Sports Streamer

The category is for a streamer who delivers top-quality sports content whether through gameplay in titles like EA Sports FC, NBA 2K, Rocket League or through insightful sports coverage.

The nominees are:

Flight23white

Angryginge13

CashNastyGaming

jankyrondo

runthefutmarket

Winner of this category is Flight23white.

Best Minecraft Streamer

As the name suggests, the award honors a streamer who produces the highest-quality and most engaging Minecraft-focused content.

The nominees are:

Tubbo

Couriway

Feinberg

GoodTimesWithScar

Pangi

Winner of this category is Tubbo.

Best Marvel Rivals Streamer

A niche category, it recognizes a streamer who delivers outstanding content centered on Marvel Rivals, showcasing skill, creativity and engaging gameplay.

The nominees are:

Flats

Bigpuffer

bogur

supertf

TimTheTatman

Winner of this category is Flats.

Best FPS Streamer

The category is for streamers who produce highly engaging first-person shooter (FPS) content, featuring games such as VALORANT, Overwatch 2, Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Halo and similar titles.

The nominees are:

TheBurntPeanut

Aspen

Bijusan

ohnePixel

Winner of this category is TheBurntPeanut.

Best Strategy Game Streamer

It honors a streamer who delivers exceptional strategy game content, covering titles such as Teamfight Tactics, StarCraft, Chess, Hearthstone, Balatro and other similar games.

The nominees are:

Jynxzi

Northernlion

pChal

Roffle

Winner of this category is Jynxzi.

Best Reality Streamer



The award seeks to recognize a streamer who expertly combines IRL and desktop content, seamlessly balancing both to deliver consistently engaging and entertaining streams.

The nominees are:

rayasianboy

Adapt

DeshaeFrost

stableronaldo

Thetylilshow

Winner of this category is rayasianboy

Best IRL Streamer

Streamers committed to producing outstanding IRL content by venturing outdoors, exploring new places, traveling or sharing experiences beyond their desktop setup are recognized through this category.

The nominees are:

iShowSpeed

Chloe__IRL

ChristinaandAmber

ExtraEmily

Winner of this category is iShowSpeed.

Best Vertical Live Streamer

A streamer who produces highly engaging and entertaining vertical-format live content across platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit and others.



The nominees are:

thatzestybestie

marcsebastianf

kreekcraft

lasstishen

Winner of this category is kreekcraft.

Stream Game of the Year

The most engaging, innovative, collaborative or enjoyable game to watch streamed over the past year.

The nominees are:

expedition 33

marvel rivals

R.E.P.O.

schedule 1

peak

Winner of this category is kreekcraft peak

Best Content Organization

Recognizes esports or content organizations or groups for creating the best content over the past year, regardless of hours streamed, highlighting their quality and impact in the community.

The nominees are:

amp

oscs

hololive

faze clan

Winner of this category is AMP.

Best International Streamer

The leading streamer who excels in creating content for a global audience, particularly targeting international or non-North American English-speaking viewers gets the award.

The nominees are:

loud_coringa

tumblurr

anyme023

squeezie

totaamc

Winner of this category is totaamc.

Best Stream Duo

Streaming partners who consistently deliver the most entertaining collaborative content, having streamed together for at least 25 hours over the past year are considered for this category.



The nominees are:

jasontheween & sakurashymko

arky & yugi2x

dawg & ironmouse

agentoo & extraemily

lacy & marlon

Winner of this category is Agentoo & Extraemily,

Best Streamed Collab

This award honors the most thrilling one-time or limited-time live streaming collaboration of 2025, highlighting how streamers partnering with each other and with creators from outside the community—expand the streaming ecosystem and engage audiences.

The nominees are:

plaqueboymax x fred again

kaicenat x lebron james

cinna x zelina vega

pokimane x katseye

Winner of this category is Kaicenat x LeBron James.

Best Marathon Stream

Given to the most remarkable marathon stream, continuing relentlessly until the goal was reached, whether completing a subathon, finishing a game or accomplishing a similar challenge.

The nominees are:

Speed Does America - IShowSpeed

stream for humanity - AmineMaTue

faze subathon - FaZe Clan

mafiathon 3 - kaicenat

Winner of this category is mafiathon 3 - Kaicenat.

Best Streamed Event

The most engaging, distinctive or unforgettable live-streamed event of 2025 is recognized under this category.

The nominees are:

gp explorer 3 - squeezie

streamer prom - funnymike

bingo brawlers - captain_domo

streamer university - kaicenat

streamer games - Ludwig

Winner of this category is Streamer University - Kaicenat.

Best Streamed Series

Awarded to the top recurring show, series, segment or repeat event of 2025—solo or collaborative—celebrating outstanding achievement in episodic live streaming.

The nominees are:

in the booth - plaqueboymax

let her cook - Sydeon

caretakers - YourRAGE

alveus tours - maya

fortnite friday - connoreatspants

Winner of this category is in the booth - plaqueboymax.

Best VTuber

A streamer who uses a virtual avatar to produce the most engaging and entertaining content is presented with this award.

The nominees are:

ironmouse

chibidoki

mori calliope

kenji

theburntpeanut

Winner of this category is theburntpeanut.

Best Variety Streamer

The award is presented to a streamer who provides top-quality gaming variety content, effortlessly transitioning between genres while maintaining strong audience engagement.



The nominees are:

squeex

caseoh_

agent00

lirik

vinesauce

Winner of this category is caseoh_.

Best Just Chatting Streamer

A streamer who produces outstanding Just Chatting content, engaging viewers through conversations, reactions to videos or news, storytelling, group activities, commentary and other interactive formats wins the award.

The nominees are:

jasontheween

kaicenat

lydiaviolet

xqc

joe_bartolozzi

Winner of this category is Kaicenat.

Rising Star Award

Recognizes streamers who started the year averaging under 1,000 viewers and have demonstrated rapid growth along with significant future potential.

The nominees are:

Marlon

AverageHarry_

RealKatieB

Reginald

sakurashymko

Winner of this category is Marlon.

Best Breakout Streamer

A streamer who saw rapid growth over the past year, rising to become one of the top streamers and one of the most discussed names in the streaming community is recognized under this category.

The nominees are:

Adapt

2xRaKai

DDG

vanillamace

wendolynortizz

Winner of this category is Adapt.

League of Their Own

Highlights a streamer who produces unique, groundbreaking content, pioneering a niche or category unmatched by others, truly standing in a league of their own.

The nominees are:

Maya

StudyTme

ThePrimeagen

TheStockGuy

Winner of this category is Maya.

Streamer's Choice Award

An award voted on by fellow streamers, recognizing the creator they most enjoy watching.

Winner of this category is jasontheween.

Legacy Award

An award honoring a legend whose significant contributions have profoundly impacted the streaming industry, recognizing their career achievements.



Winner of this category is Doublelift.

The Sapphire Award

This award honors the best female or marginalized gender streamer of 2025, celebrating a creator who has thrived in a male-dominated industry and delivered outstanding entertainment throughout the year.

The nominees are:

Cinna

Emiru

ExtraEmily

vanillamace

wendolynortizz

Winner of this category is Cinna.

Gamer of the Year

A streamer who demonstrates outstanding gaming skill and entertainment across multiple titles, delivering content so engaging that viewers can’t look away, is presented with this award.

The nominees are:

caseoh_

Jynxzi

ohnePixel

summit1g

TheBurntPeanut

Winner of this category is caseoh_.

Streamer of the Year

The top overall streamer of 2025, consistently delivering entertaining content, growing their brand, standing out among peers, and leaving a lasting impression on their audience, wins this category.

The nominees are:

IShowSpeed

ExtraEmily

jasontheween

KaiCenat

plaqueboymax

Winner of this category is IShowSpeed.

