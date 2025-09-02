The Smashing Machine Release Date, Cast and Character, Where to Watch and more

Dwayne Johnson's starrer The Smashing Machine is all set to release this October. Directed by Benny Safdie, this film explores the unfiltered life story of MMA boxer Mark Kerr. This biographical sports drama movie premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025, and received a 15-minute standing ovation.

The Rock's unrecognisable transformation has left the fans spellbound. Emily Blunt also stars in the film. The film is based on Kerr’s rise to fame, relationship and addiction to painkillers. It offers a raw and vulnerable take on the legend's life. MMA fighter Mark Kerr was widely known as The Smashing Machine.

The trailer of the film offers a deep dive into Kerr’s struggles and professional and personal highs and lows. With stellar performances and strong writing, the film has become one of the most anticipated sports dramas of 2025.

The Smashing Machine - Release Date and Where to Watch

The Rock’s much-awaited film will make its theatrical release on 3rd October, 2025. The film is expected to stream on HBO Max and will also be available on platforms like Apple TV and VOD services.

The Smashing Machine - Cast and Characters



The movie offers a powerful cast and some great performances. First, there is Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr. An MMA player who faces various challenges and glory in his prime. Alongside Emily Blunt as Dawn Staples, Kerr’s then partner, who adds emotions to the story and Ryan Bader as Mark Coleman, he is fellow fighter and a close friend to Kerr, he adds authenticity to the film. Also starring the legendary fighter and mentor to Kerr, Bas Rutten, as himself, and Oleksandr Usyk, boxing champion, plays a supporting role. His character adds realism to the storyline, making it realistic and gripping.

The Smashing Machine - Plot Details / Trailer Breakdown



The film revolves around Kerr’s life, his struggles and his rise to popularity in the brutal world of MMA. Benny Safdie has written, directed and produced the film and has captured every minute detail about Kerr’s life, including how fame took a toll on his personal life, his physical dominance in the world of MMA.

As soon as the trailer was released, the fans were left astonished by Dwayne Johnson’s incredible transformation and some intense cage fight scenes and some tearjerking moments with Emily Blunt, who plays Dawn Staples.

Distinguishing it from other sports dramas, this film offers human connection, vulnerability, and great action sequences.

The Smashing Machine is all set to release on October 3, 2025. It is one of the most anticipated sports biopics of the year.

Stay tuned for further updates!