The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Miranda McWhorter ordered to pay more than $12k after missing credit card lawsuit

Miranda McWhorter from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returned to headlines after cast member Miranda McWhorter spoke with US Weekly in an exclusive interview on December 8, 2025, shortly after she was ordered by a Utah court to pay more than $12,800 in credit card debt.

During the interview, McWhorter addressed the judgment and explained the events that led to the case. She confirmed that Discover Bank filed a lawsuit in September 2024 regarding an unpaid balance and that a default judgment was entered when no response was filed in time.

McWhorter said she understood why the matter drew attention, as her account activity dated back to 2018 and the court documents included information about the home where she was served and statements made by her then-husband, Chase. She described the judgment as “a responsibility I have to take care of,” adding that she intended to resolve the issue.

McWhorter and Chase, who divorced in 2024, continue to share parenting duties for their two children. Their connection to the show and public interest around their past decisions remained part of the conversation as McWhorter reviewed how she and Chase approached the changes in their lives and why she agreed to join season two.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star McWhorter on the court case and handling the debt

McWhorter said the lawsuit “was something I needed to address sooner,” explaining that she had been aware of the balance before the case moved forward.

She confirmed that the process server reached her home in February 2024 and that Chase had contacted the server earlier to say they were working with a debt relief company. “We thought we had a plan in place,” she said, noting that the court continued with the filing when no response came through.

She described the $12,849 judgment as a clear next step.

“The court gave the final number, and I know it is my job to resolve it,” she stated.

McWhorter said her goal is to complete the repayment and close the account. She also addressed why she did not provide a statement during the original filing period, saying the timing fell during major personal changes, including her separation and move.

Court records showed Discover Bank requested fees and interest in addition to the principal balance. The attached billing history confirmed the account was opened in 2018. McWhorter said she understood why the documents became public, adding, “This is part of my record, and I can only move forward by finishing what I owe.”

Family dynamics, the show, and past events resurfacing in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

McWhorter discussed how the judgment affected her conversations with Chase and how they approach public attention. She said their co-parenting system remains steady, repeating Chase’s earlier view that they “still talk often” when exchanging their children. McWhorter added,

“We both want the same things for them,” noting that the legal case did not change their routine.

She also spoke about joining season two of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives after turning down season one. She said her decision changed once she felt prepared to share her life more openly.

Chase previously said the show felt different once he stepped back from their church community, explaining, “The optics were the main reason I hesitated the first time.” McWhorter agreed that the shift in their personal lives made the timing more manageable.

Past discussions about the group’s social circle resurfaced during filming, including stories about gatherings during 2020. Chase had said that “spin-the-bottle or whatever” came up at some parties, but stressed that no event was organized as a swinging arrangement.

McWhorter said she understood why these moments returned in public conversations, adding that her focus is on “how we move ahead” rather than reliving old posts or comments.

