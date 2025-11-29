The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams introduces girlfriend Patrice McKinney in a birthday post on Instagram

Porsha Williams (Image Via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams is in the news again, but this time for her love life.

Porsha Williams made headlines recently for engaging in a physical altercation with a fellow passenger on a Delta airline flight on November 16, 2025.

She was, however, cleared of all her charges by the FBI, as reported by CBS on November 26, 2025.

Williams shared a birthday post on Instagram, wishing her new lady love a happy birthday.

The lady in question is Patrice "Sway" McKinney.

She is a founder of Encore Salon Suites and helps aspiring business and salon owners to grow their ventures.

Williams shared a photo of herself hugging Patrice on November 28, 2025.

The picture also featured a giant Christmas tree in the background.

She captioned the picture, stating:



“Happiest Birthday @sway_thepro, Hope this year continues to bring you everything you want and more! Can’t wait to act up Saturday.”



The comment section of the post blew up with many people calling the post a “hard launch.”

McKinney responded to the sweet post in the comment section, saying:



“ Damn babe. Sweet af…Thank you again.”



She also posted another message in the comments under the post:



“ Thank you P! I appreciate you.”



Patrice “Sway” McKinney has a decade of experience in starting, owning and operating a successful salon suite business, as reported by the Evolve Past Your Conscious Media podcast network and platform.

According to the EPYC podcast network and platform website, she started her full-time barber and stylist business in 2012.

She partnered with her friend and opened the first Salon Suite business, featuring 17 suites, in 2016.

McKinney has run her Salon Suites in four locations across Atlanta independently since 2017.

Porsha Williams is also a mother to a daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, whom she shares with entrepreneur Dennis McKinley.

She was briefly engaged to Dennis but then married Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia.

Porsha married Simon in 2022 in a traditional Nigerian and an American wedding.

She, however, filed for divorce just after 15 months of the marriage.

The divorce was finalised after an intense legal battle between Williams and her husband, Guobadia.

She discussed her divorce in an interview with PEOPLE on June 23, 2025.

Porsha remarked that there were several factors that contributed to her difficulties during their divorce.

She stated, as reported by PEOPLE:



"I loved him so much because I trusted him, and I felt safe with him, and that's what I lost. I couldn't trust him."



Porsha also spoke about self-love in the same interview. She said:



“When I was married to Simon, I loved taking care of him. I got him breathing right, I got him looking right, I cooked for him. And I don't regret it, that's who I am. I thrive being a wife and mom and taking care of my family. But when it ended, I had to do something with that love. And I decided I wasn't going to let it go to waste. I started giving it to me."



In her appearance during the Culture Con in New York in October 2025, she revealed more about her love life.

She said:



"Of the people I am talking to now … he is nice. I really wanted to make sure these were normal people. And what I talked about with my therapist the other day was, I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists. And guess what narcissists do? They love bomb you. They do everything to look perfect. They mirror you.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.