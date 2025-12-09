The Neighborhood season 8 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

The Neighborhood Season 8 (via Instagram/@theneighborhood)

The Neighborhood is a CBS sitcom that has run for eight seasons since its 2018 debut. Created by Jim Reynolds, the show centres on two families in a Pasadena block: the Johnsons- a white Midwestern couple- Dave and Gemma and the Butlers- a Black family led by opinionated garage owner Calvin and his wife Tina.

It explores cultural clashes, friendships and everyday life with humor and heart. Season 8 is the final one which premiered on October 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Episode 9 titled "Welcome to the Family Reunion", airs after a holiday break on Monday- February 23, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. This comes after a hiatus following Episode 8 on December 8, 2025, picking up in the new year.

The episode will keep the holiday momentum with family-focused hijinks. It picks up after recent twists like Calvin's ex resurfacing, Marty’s secret proposal planning to Courtney and Malcolm’s new chemistry with Mercedes. Fans can look forward to the usual mix of awkward moments and feel-good fixes.

The core cast includes Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler, Tichina Arnold as Tina and Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson, Beth Behrs as Gemma, Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm Butler and Marcel Spears as Marty Butler. Recurring players like Skye Townsend as Courtney add fresh dynamics.

As CBS's longest running comedy, with over 140 episodes, it delivers laughs on neighborly bonds amid differences.

The Neighborhood season 8 episode 9: Release schedule

Episode 9 of The Neighborhood Season 8 airs on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Here's the global release schedule:

Region Release Date Release Time United States (Eastern Time) February 23, 2026 8:00 p.m. ET United States (Pacific Time) February 23, 2026 8:00 p.m. PT United States (Central Time) February 23, 2026 7:00 p.m. CT United States (Mountain Time) February 23, 2026 5:00 p.m. MT United Kingdom February 24, 2026 1:00 a.m. GMT Australia February 24, 2026 11:00 a.m. AEDT Canada February 23, 2026 8:00 p.m. ET India February 24, 2026 6:30 a.m. IST

The runtime is 20-22 minutes. Paramount+ drops it on-demand the next day for essential plans in most regions.

The Neighborhood season 8: What to expect from episode 9

As the final season nears its end, episode 9 ramps up emotional stakes for the Butlers and Johnsons.

Expect Malcolm's professional life to hit a snag when a work meeting derails in classic chaotic fashion, forcing quick thinking and laughs from his bond with Dave.

We can expect a blooming relationship between Malcolm and Mercedes after their passionate kiss on Christmas Eve.

Marty pushes forward in his romance with Courtney, making a bold commitment move by planning to propose to her for marriage, as he has already bought a ring. Gemma lands in a mix-up over family plans, leading to her signature over-eager fixes that pull in Tina for support.

Calvin stays the gruff anchor, offering blunt advice that ties threads together. No major guest stars announced, but it builds on recent holiday vibes from Episode 8's ex-girlfriend drama.

Writers aim for heartfelt nods to eight years, blending humor on misunderstandings with closure on friendships. It spotlights how the neighborhood has changed everyone, setting up mid-season pivots.

Watch The Neighborhood Season 8 episodes live on CBS. Stream on Paramount+ the next day with a premium plan. Seasons 1-7 are fully available too.

Internationally, use local services like Sky in the UK, Stan in Australia, and Global in Canada. Buy episodes on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.

Stay tuned for more such updates!