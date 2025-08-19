The Conjuring: Last Rites Annabelle Popcorn Bucket stuns fans with unexpected price

The Conjuring: Last Rites is here to haunt your nights, but the terror doesn’t stop on screen. Wait till you try watching it while snacking from an Annabelle Popcorn Bucket! This freaky twist added to the Conjuring Universe is all set to make a new trend, but fans are stunned by its price.

AMC, Regal Cinemas, and other chains have shared more details about the Annabelle Popcorn Bucket, including its price. The rumors about the spooky container are real, and they are all set to release it in early September, right before the movie premieres in U.S. theaters on September 5.

However, the price of the bucket is expected to be between $40 and $60, since the tubs are more unique and detailed than any other regular popcorn tub, as it puts the series' mascot, Annabelle, on it.

Know all about the Annabelle Popcorn Bucket

At the Marcus Theatres Store, the Annabelle popcorn bucket will soon be available for $49.99 (excluding shipping); the exact date has not been announced. Being the star of the Conjuring Universe for many years, she is all set to make a comeback in The Conjuring: Last Rites and will even sit beside your theatre seats holding the popcorn. The theater chains, including AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, are expected to keep the bucket in stock.

The metal bucket holds 85 ounces of popcorn, which is roughly between a small and medium size at most theaters. Moreover, The Conjuring: Last Rites movie merchandise has now officially licensed the bucket, which suggests that some other theatres will have them in stock, too.

Although it seems unlikely, some food chains might release their own exclusive versions. There’s also an image circulating on the internet by a Facebook fan page that shared an update about the bucket from backstage of the theatre works, but the name of the exact chain has not been out, possibly because of the restrictions.

There’s also an unverified rumor on Reddit claiming that the Annabelle popcorn bucket will be available at Cinemark on August 22, but this has not been confirmed by any official source.

Annabelle Popcorn Bucket is what fans are talking about

Since the creepy doll is now itself is making its way to the theatre seats, fans have shared their opinions on the bucket. A fan wrote,

"When you're looking down to avoid the jump scare but get jump scared by your popcorn bucket.’’

Another user joked that he’s not taking the risk of having Annabelle right next to him, writing:

"Nah nah nah nah you're not gonna get me Annabelle nice try."

Know all about The Conjuring: Last Rites

The description of the upcoming Conjuring movie reads:

“The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring cinematic universe, based on real events. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise.”

It stars Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren, Ben Hardy as Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter as Father Gordon. Other cast members include Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, John Brotherton, and Shannon Kook, among others.



