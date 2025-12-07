The Chronology of Water cast: Every character featured in the movie and the actors behind them

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Esme Allen, Esmé Creed-Miles, Kristen Stewart, Imogen Poots, Anna Wittowsky and Earl Cave attend the "The Chronology Of Water" screening during the 69th BFI London Film Festival at the Curzon Mayfair on October 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFI)

Kristen Stewart steps behind the camera for the first time with The Chronology of Water, a stark adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's 2011 memoir. Stewart, known for Twilight and Spencer, co-wrote, directed and produced the project over eight years, drawing from Yuknavitch's unflinching account of survival.

Released in select theatres on December 5, 2025, after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in May, the film traces Yuknavitch's harrowing path from childhood abuse in 1970s San Francisco to self-destruction through addiction and risky relationships and finally to redemption via writing. The film will have a wide release on January 9, 2026.

Shot on 16mm with a nonlinear structure, it uses water as a recurring symbol for memory, escape and healing. Lidia's competitive swimming career crumbles under drugs and alcohol, leading to college expulsions, a stillborn child and intense affairs with men and women. The film is distributed by Les Films du Losange.

Leading the cast is Imogen Poots as the resilient Lidia, who transforms through fragmented flashbacks and voiceovers. Supporting players include Thora Birch as her sister Claudia and Jim Belushi as author Ken Kesey, who mentors Lidia in a writing workshop.

The Chronology of Water: Complete list of cast and characters

Lidia (adult) played by Imogen Poots - The protagonist is a swimmer battling trauma, addiction and sexual exploration before finding her voice as a writer. Poots delivers a raw, physical performance, diving into Lidia's fractured psyche.

Mike (father): played by Michael Epp - Lidia's domineering architect dad, whose abuse scars her deeply; his presence looms through implied violence and emotional manipulation.

Phillip (first husband): played by Earl Cave - A gentle folk musician, Lidia, marries amid her spiral; their relationship offers brief stability before tragedy strikes, including a pregnancy loss.

BDSM Photographer (Madame): played by Kim Gordon - A dominant figure in Lidia's sexual awakening, their affair explores power and desire in raw, experimental scenes.

The famed author who runs Lidia's writing class; his encouragement helps her collaborate on a novel and spot her talent. Andy, played by Charlie Carrick, is a supportive student Lidia meets while teaching; he provides emotional grounding and boosts her path to stability.

Other supporting roles include -

Julienne Restall as the Junky Woman

Jeffrey Grinvalds as Jeff the Kayak Instructor

Freddy Kattumath James as a Flight passenger

Georgie Dettmer as Sienna Torres

Eleanor Hahn as Carol Houck Smith

Hal Weaver as a Pastor

Alexander Johnson as Assistant Coach

Esme Allen as Hannah

Alina Lytvynova as a Swimming competition spectator

The Chronology of Water: Plot insights

In the film's opening fragments, Lidia's abusive home life sets the stage for her lifelong battle with trauma. Childhood scenes depict her navigating a controlling father and a distant mother, with her sister serving as a key ally in her survival.

These relationships drive Lidia's initial escape into swimming, only for abuse to resurface in distorted memories.

As Lidia hits rock bottom in college and beyond, toxic romances and fleeting connections pull her deeper into addiction, including a devastating pregnancy loss. A BDSM affair awakens her desires while a writing workshop introduces mentorship that sparks her artistic rebirth.

These vignettes blend explicit encounters with glimmers of hope, showing Lidia piecing together identity amid loss.

The Chronology of Water will release widely on January 9, 2026. Check Fandango for local showtimes.

Stay tuned for more such updates!