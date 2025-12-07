The Boys - Final Season teaser trailer breakdown: All about the big reveals from the latest clip

A scene from The Boys season 5 (Image via X/@TheBoysTV)

Season 5 of The Boys premieres on April 8, 2026, on Prime Video with two episodes, followed by weekly releases, as confirmed by showrunner Eric Kripke at CCXP Brazil on December 7, 2025. At the same event, the teaser trailer of the show was launched.

The 2-minute long trailer centers on Karl Urban’s Butcher rallying the team as The Boys prepare for a final confrontation against Antony Starr’s Homelander. While the group appears ready for the fight, the footage suggests that not everyone will survive the season.

Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy briefly appears, still frozen and under Homelander’s watch. The trailer also shows Homelander brutally beating someone—or something—hinting at a potentially major character death.

The official synopsis of The Boys-Final Season reads:

"In the fifth and final season, it’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “Freedom Camp.” Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen."

The final stand of Butcher and his team

At the beginning of The Boys Season 5, Butcher and his team are fractured, desperate, and running out of time.

Butcher is dealing with the consequences of losing his leadership role, the deteriorating effects of Temp V, and the team’s growing distrust of him.

The Boys are scattered emotionally and strategically, trying to regroup while facing Homelander’s rising power and influence. With public support for Homelander stronger than ever and tensions at an all-time high, the team must navigate internal conflict and external threats as they prepare for an all-out final confrontation.

Season 5 opens with them at their most vulnerable—yet more determined than ever to stop Homelander.

Return of Soldier Boy

In The Boys Season 5, Homelander enters the final chapter more dangerous and unrestrained than ever. With growing public support and a cult-like following, he no longer feels the need to hide his brutality.

He’s fully embraced his ego, preparing for an open power struggle while shaping Ryan into his successor.

Homelander keeps threats tightly controlled, including maintaining Soldier Boy in containment, ensuring no one can challenge him.

However, the teaser suggests that Soldier Boy gets out of containment at one point and joins the action.

Supernatural reunion in The Boys

Most important frame of the teaser pic.twitter.com/p02tY5Vjtx — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) December 7, 2025

Fans are eager to see how the conflict between Homelander, Butcher, and the rest of the major characters unfolds, but a dedicated part of the fandom is especially excited about the return of several Supernatural stars.

Since The Boys was also created by Eric Kripke, the series has already featured a crossover when Jensen Ackles appeared as Soldier Boy in Season 3.

In Season 5, Ackles returns to the role and will be joined by his Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins for a top secret sequence.

Although the new footage does not reveal how the trio will appear or what their involvement will look like, anticipation is high as Jared is seen walking into the scene.

Fans of both the shows look forward to whatever Kripke and the team have planned.

Check in for the latest news and updates on The Boys season 5.

