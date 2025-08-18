Terence Stamp, British actor known for being a Superman villain and Billy Budd, dies at 87

Hollywood star Terence Stamp, known for his portrayal of the villain General Zod in the early Superman films, has passed away at the age of 87. A notice was published online on Sunday, where his family shared a statement, which was confirmed by Reuters, saying,

‘’He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and a writer, that will continue to touch people for years to come.’’

As of now, no cause of death has been publicly disclosed.

The British actor has received various accolades for his work and has spanned a successful career over six decades. Along with his fame as a complex villain in Superman films, he is also praised for his leading role in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and even won an Academy Award for his performance in Billy Budd. His personal life also made headlines when he got married to Elizabeth O’Rourke.

Terence Stamp's whirlwind romance with Elizabeth O’Rourke

Terence Stamp was one of the most desired men in the 1960’s and he got married only once in his lifetime to Elizabeth. However, the marriage lasted for a very short period, with only six years of togetherness. The speculated reason behind their separation was the age gap between the two. The 35-year age gap drew significant media attention. They tied the knot in 2002 when Terrence was 64 and Elizabeth was 29.

In 2008, the duo filed for a divorce and got a ‘quick divorce,’ on the grounds of ‘’unreasonable behaviour’’ of Stamp. As per the Daily Mail, Terence once opened up about their split and shared,

'' We had an incredible amount of fun. She went back to Australia, and that's why I don't see her, but if I do go there, I'm sure I will. There's a lot that can happen with the passing of time. I was absolutely (upset). Seriously, though, I'd never been married and I thought I would try it, but I couldn't make a go of it."

All about Terence Stamp’s career

He brought a new style and charisma to depicting villains in superhero films. He was born in 1938 and was into acting and films from a very young age. He will always be remembered as General Zod in Superman (1978) and Superman II (1980).

Beyond this, he explored various roles, and one of his iconic characters was his road-tipping transgender woman in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. That film grossed $16 at the Australian box office and was highly praised for its costume designs.

Although his career momentum was slow after the 1960’s as he used to spend a lot of time in ashrams in India. As Billy Budd even got Global recognition, he also became a prominent face for Swinging London and starred in films like Far from the Madding Crowd and played kidnapper Freddie Clegg in The Collector alongside Julie Christie and Jean Shrimpton.

Sadly, his demise has left everyone in shock, and his co-stars and people from the industry have opened up about the same.

Sarah Douglas, his Superman co-star, wrote on Instagram,

"So saddened to learn that Terence has left us. I learnt so very much from him. What a start to my career to have spent so many months in his company. My love and heartfelt condolences to all who cared for him. What a loss."

Terence Stamp stood out as a versatile performer through several decades, and his impact on cinema will always remain unforgettable.