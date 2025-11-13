Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun step out in Santa Barbara after box-office flop buzz

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 4: Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are seen on November 4, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were photographed enjoying an outdoor date in Santa Barbara. The Euphoria actress smiled as she appeared conversing with the record executive.

The 28-year-old actress wore a dark brown sweater, denim shorts, and sneakers, while the 44-year-old label boss looked casual in a long-sleeve white shirt, grey shorts, and a dark blue cap. The duo had lunch before riding their bikes.



The actress’s date with Braun comes amid reports of a record-low box office opening of her recently released biographical movie, Christy.

The couple were spotted together for the first time at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in June 2025.

Rumors of a romance between the two began swirling in September 2025 after photographs of them walking together in Venice made the rounds. In November 2025, Sweeney and Braun shared a kiss in NYC’s Central Park.

More details on Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s relationship

Sydney Sweeney ended her relationship with her longtime fiancé, Jonathan Davion, earlier this year.

Braun separated from his former partner Yael Cohen in 2021. Their divorce was finalised in 2022. They were married in 2014 and have three children together, Jagger, Levi and Hart.

A source told PEOPLE on September 30, 2025, after the couple were spotted holding hands, that Braun caught Sydney Sweeney’s attention at the Bezos’ wedding in Venice and “made her feel like his intentions were real.”

The news outlet also reported in an exclusive that Scooter Braun’s friends are happy to see him with Sydney.

"They say it's been a long time since they've seen him this settled in a relationship, and they can tell how much he admires her. He thinks she's smart, kind and fun, and she appreciates how he really sees her for who she is beyond all the noise."

Reports also suggest that Sweeney’s family are in support of their relationship.

The couple were together at the Universal Studios Horror Nights event on September 28, and at Sydney’s 28th birthday celebration a day before.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.