Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 3 voice cast: Every character featured in the show and the actors behind them

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 3 is bringing back the three younglings who are again set to go on fun missions, under the guidance of Yoda (a Jedi Master). Created by Disney+ and Disney Jr., this long-running animated series is one of kids' favorites, and all the episodes of the third season are available to stream starting December 8, 2025.

The story is set in the High Republic era, and it follows three main characters: Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay and Nubs, who face some dangerous droids made by Rek Minuu. Events depicted in the series take place 200 years before the Star Wars movies, and the young Jedi trainees learn how to care for and work with droids, leading them to new missions across the galaxy.

Along the way, they meet three new droid friends, Beepers, Dozer and Gigi, who join them on their adventures. However, their journey becomes challenging when they face a mischievous droid builder named Rek Minuu, who creates dangerous droids to cause trouble. With the support of Master Yoda, their pilot friend Nash Durango, and new allies they make along the way, the young Jedi must use the Force, teamwork and kindness to protect others and stop Rek’s plans.

The synopsis of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 3 reads,

“...this season young fans will join the adventure as the young Jedi face off against Rek Minuu, a mischievous master droidsmith; befriend Dotti, a beloved local shop owner known for her droid-fixing skills; and meet a trio of new droid companions: Beepers, Dozer and Gigi.'’

The first season was released in May 2023 with 25 episodes, the second season had 23 episodes, and now the third season features just seven episodes.

Meet the voice cast of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 3: Every character and the voice actors behind them

Ja'Siah Young voices Kai

Kai is one of the main characters of the trio, who is training to become a Jedi Knight. Jamaal Avery Jr. and Jecobi Swain voiced the character in the first and second seasons. However, in the third season, the voice actor behind Kai is Ja'Siah Young.

Juliet Donenfeld voices Lys Solay

Part of the core group of Young Jedi, Lys Solay is a Pantoran Jedi youngling, a close friend of Kai. The voice actor behind this character is Juliet Donenfeld.

Dee Bradley Baker voices Nubs

Nubs is a Youngling (of Pooba species) and is a friend of Kai and Lys, a part of the core trio of Jedi kids. Dee Bradley Baker is the voice actor behind another main character (Nubs) of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 3.

Emma Berman voices Nash Durango

Nash is the group’s pilot/friend who joins their adventures and helps them travel around the galaxy. Emma Berman lends her voice to this character.

Mason Wertheimer voices Rek Minuu

Rekk Minuu is the antagonist and a new character added in the third instalment. He is a master droid-smith villain who builds dangerous droids and opposes the young Jedi. Mason Wertheimer joins the voice cast this season, working as a voice actor for Rek Minuu.

Piotr Michael voices Master Yoda

The Jedi Master who mentors the younglings in the ways of the Force. The voice actor behind this character is Piotr Michael.

Meet the voice actors behind the supporting characters of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 3

Trey Murphy voices Cyrus Vuundir /Taborr

voices Cyrus Vuundir /Taborr Gunnar Sizemore voices Wes Vinik

voices Wes Vinik April Winchell voices Dotti

voices Dotti Jamaal Avery Jr. voices Padawan Kai Brightstar (returns for the Season 3 epilogue to voice an older or “Padawan-ified” Kai Brightstar)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 3 is now streaming on Disney+ with all seven episodes.