SNL Season 51 episode 6: Release timing for every region, host & guest and everything you need to know

Image via Instagram@nbcsnl

Last week, after Nikki Glaser's hosting duties and Sombr’s live-magical performance, fans are looking forward to knowing what’s coming ahead of SNL season 51 episode 6. As the show confirmed three new batches of hosts and musical guests, among them the last batch includes Chad Powers and The Running Man star Glen Powell, with Man I Need singer Olivia Dean. SNL season 51 episode 6 is set to premiere on November 15, 2025, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 P.M. CT/8:30 p.m. PT. The show airs exclusively on NBC and is available to stream the following day, Sunday, November 16, 2025, on Peacock.

For his debut appearance on Studio 8H, Powell has made a fun choice by copying an iconic host: Christopher Walken, as seen in the promo. Christopher’s dance in Fatboy Slim’s 2001 music video "Weapon of Choice" was also a huge hit, and Glenn is making his best attempt to bring out his best “Walken” walk.

According to reports by LateNighter, Glen has made a brief appearance on SNL before alongside Sidney Sweeny. The duo’s film, Anyone But You, has made them the talk of the town with their dating rumors, and he came in just to clear the air.

With Olivia Dean’s hit "Man I Need" going viral and a fresh 2026 Grammy nomination, she is ready to take the SNL stage for the first time. Fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to hear her soulful voice and see her perform songs from her latest album, The Art of Loving. The duo is set to make their debut on November 15, 2025, on SNL season 51 episode 6, airing on NBC.

Host: Glen Powell

Musical guest: Olivia Dean

Release date of SNL season 51 episode 6

SNL season 51 episode 6 is scheduled to air on November 15, 2025. The show airs live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT. For viewers who want to stream the show digitally, it is available to watch on Peacock, the very next day, on Sunday.

The subscription cost for Peacock is $10.99/month (with ads), and its ad-free Premium Plus plan starts at $16.99/month. Annual subscription plans are available, too.

Release timings of SNL season 51 episode 6 for various regions are listed in the table below:

Region Release date Time US (PT) November 15, 2025 8:30 p.m. US (ET) November 15, 2025 11:30 p.m. Japan (JST) November 16, 2025 12:30 p.m United Kingdom (BST) November 16, 2025 4:30 a.m. India (IST) November 16, 2025 9 a.m. New Zealand (NZST) November 16, 2025 4:30 p.m. Australia (AEST) November 16, 2025 1:30 p.m. South Africa (SAST) November 16, 2025 5:30 a.m

Glen Powell and Olivia Dean will make their debut on SNL season 51 episode 6

The promo opens with a news voiceover on TV saying, “Big news out of New York. Glen Powell is hosting Saturday Night Live this week with Olivia Dean.” Right after hearing this, Glen jumps up from his chair as the music “Listen to the real funk” starts playing. The beat excites him, and he begins doing funky dance moves while making his way through the hallway and into the studio.

He tries to end the dance with a big stunt, but things go wrong. Glen attempts a front flip, something Christopher Walken pulled off perfectly in the original music video. But instead of landing smoothly, Glen falls hard.

A medic (played by Tommy Brennan) is seen wheeling Glen down the hallway on a stretcher, with a neck brace on. As they pass, cast members Sarah Sherman and Andrew Dismukes, whom Glen looks at worriedly, say, “Don’t. Tell. Lorne,” as he doesn’t want the show’s creator to know about his new mishap.

According to reports by Billboard, Dean’s second album, The Art of Loving, made it into the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, and she also got her first four songs on the Billboard Hot 100. One of them, “Man I Need,” even reached the top five.