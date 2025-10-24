Regretting You ending explained: What secret does Morgan uncover after Chris’ death?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: (L-R) Dave Franco, Allison Williams, and Scott Eastwood attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Regretting You" at Paramount Studios on October 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Regretting You is a romantic drama released on October 24, 2025, by Paramount Pictures. Directed by Josh Boone, known for “The Fault in Our Stars,” and adapted from Colleen Hoover’s 2019 novel by Susan McMartin, the PG-13 film runs for one hour and 57 minutes.

Set in the fictional town of Dylan, North Carolina, it follows Morgan Grant, played by Allison Williams, and her teenage daughter, Clara, played by McKenna Grace, as they navigate love and loss. Morgan had Clara at 17 with her high school boyfriend, Chris (played by Scott Eastwood). Her sister Jenny (Willa Fitzgerald) is tied to Jonah (Dave Franco), Morgan’s former crush. Clara falls for classmate Miller (Mason Thames), a kind teen raised by his grandfather (Clancy Brown).

The film opens in 2007, showing teenage Morgan with Chris and Jenny with Jonah at a beach party. Morgan gets pregnant, marries Chris, and moves into his family home. Jonah leaves Jenny but reconnects years later. Seventeen years later, Morgan raises 16-year-old Clara, while Jenny and Jonah plan to marry.

A car crash kills Chris and Jenny, exposing their secret affair. Morgan uncovers love letters and receipts, unravelling her life’s foundation. Clara navigates her romance with Miller amid the family’s grief.

Regretting You ending explained: The secret that shatters Morgan and Clara’s world

The car crash that takes the lives of Chris and Jenny is a crucial twist in the story. It occurs after a fraught family dinner on a rainy night when Chris' car veers off a rural road in Dylan. Morgan, a dedicated but dissatisfied wife and mother, is upset. In a raw scene, Allison's Morgan smashes Chris’s truck with a crowbar outside their farmhouse.

While sorting through Chris’s belongings in their bedroom, she finds a locked shoebox hidden behind old jackets in his closet. Inside are love letters in Jenny’s handwriting and motel receipts from towns like Raleigh and Wilmington spanning 10 years.

The letters reveal an affair that began when Clara was young, likely sparked by a one-night stand at a reunion. They describe stolen weekends and deep feelings, showing Chris and Jenny’s longing for a different life. The receipts confirm regular meetups at budget motels, tied to Chris’s supposed work trips and Jenny’s getaways.

Morgan confronts Jonah, who admits he suspected the affair after Jenny hinted at a past betrayal that led to their child. He stayed silent to preserve family ties. The secret redefines Morgan’s marriage—she sacrificed her dream of becoming an interior designer for Chris, who was living a double life. It also shifts her view of Jenny, whose carefree persona had hidden her envy of Morgan’s stability.

Clara, a 16-year-old aspiring actress, learns of her father's affair. Devastated by her father and aunt’s betrayal, she drives to Miller’s trailer, where he lives with his grandfather, who has lung cancer. In a desperate moment, Clara tries to push Miller into sleeping with her to escape her pain. Mckenna Grace’s performance captures Clara’s raw anger and grief. Miller shares stories of his own tough childhood with a convict father, strengthening their bond. They grow closer through moments like Miller teaching Clara to drive stick shift in his old truck and sharing a kiss at a drive-in movie.

Morgan finds support in Jonah, now a high school teacher who never stopped caring for her. Jonah helps Morgan start a home design business, fulfilling a goal from her old vision board. One night, they share a kiss outside her house, a step toward healing. Morgan burns the love letters in a backyard fire pit, letting go of the past. She forgives Chris and Jenny, seeing their affair as a flawed pursuit of happiness.

Clara pours her emotions into acting, earning the lead role of Emily in her school’s production of Our Town. The film ends with Clara performing on stage, Morgan and Jonah watching proudly and Dylan’s quiet streets signalling hope.

Fans can watch Regretting You in theatres now. It will stream on Paramount+ from November 15, 2025.

Stay tuned for more such updates!