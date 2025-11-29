Ready to Love season 11: Host Tommy Miles sits down with the cast and talk about the boys

Ready to Love promotional poster (Image Via instagram@owntv)

Ready to Love, season 11, episode 4, featured host Tommy Miles discussing the ladies' experiences with boys.

He discussed more about the assignment for the week for the ladies, which was to take each of the male cast members to their favourite spot.

Tommy asked the ladies to share more about the men and how they feel about them on their date.

The cast members revealed the men they feel a real connection to and discussed their special bond.

Ready to Love season 11 episode 4: The ladies discussed the men after their dates







The assignment for the week for all the ladies was taking the men to their favorite spots.

Cast members choose the spot that has a deeper meaning for them.

Miles started asking ladies one by one to share their experience with the men they feel bonded to.

He began with Ashante, who discussed her time with Steven. She stated:



“Steven is really well put together, really cool.”



She also shared that they went together to a tie-dye shop where they had a good time together.

Ashante spoke about her time with Carde, which she enjoyed.

Lauren, too, interjected, praising Carde. She said:



“When he first sat down with me and looked at me and smiled, his face is so bright, I could not help but smile.”



Tommy then turned to Nicole, who talked about her time with Devon.

She stated:



“Devon and I had a date and we played cricket. And it was a lot of fun. Conversations have always been great; they have been natural. I think he is an awesome person.”



Channon then praised Ed and called him a “manly man,” loving the physical touches he provided.

Ashley called Ed “a nice guy” and remarked that he is “chill.”

But she admitted that she “liked the people” who liked her, and he is not very expressive.

Ashley spoke about Darius and referred to him as “a provider.”

Tommy then asked Dominique about her experience of having Bello in her home.

Dominique said:



“I was like, ‘Welcome home, baby.’ And when he came in, we had a special treat that nobody else got, and you know the spirit led me.”



She revealed that she kissed him, which was “received back.”

Tommy then tackled the tough part, where he asked the ladies about the men they didn’t feel a connection to.

Ashante revealed that she and Vince “ just don’t click.”

Other ladies also agreed with Ashante and remarked that he is very “aggressive” and very “vocal.”

They also discussed how he uses the “B” word during conversations.

Further in the episode, Dominique spoke about Christina’s preferences during these conversations.

She stated in her confessional interview:



“I felt like Christina was messy. To me it was very ‘na na na na, he did this for me’ and I thought it was very classless and very tacky.”



Channon remarked that Xavier has “uncle vibes.” which most of the ladies agreed with.

The conversation concluded with Tommy stating that the ladies have to take the men they don’t vibe with, who are “just not ready to love.”

Dominique admitted in the confessional:



“I don’t want to send anybody home because I feel we all came here with a purpose. It is a relief that now I am getting close to the person, I need to be with.”



Stay tuned for more updates.