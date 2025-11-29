Powerball jackpot shoots to $719 million even as Southern California player secures big win before next draw

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: Powerball play slips are displayed in a convenience store on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on July 19th is now estimated to be $1 billion after three months of drawings without a winner. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot has increased again and is now at a huge $719 million. Even though nobody won the jackpot in the latest draw, one player in Southern California still had a very lucky day and took home a big amount of money.

For the Nov. 26 draw, a ticket sold in Southern California matched all five white numbers but missed the red Powerball. The winning numbers were 7, 8, 15, 19 and 28, and the Powerball was 3. Because the player missed the Powerball number, they did not win the full jackpot of $681 million. However, the person still won $979,462.

Where the Winning Ticket Was Sold and Other Big Winners

Lottery officials stated that the ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven gas station in Mission Viejo, approximately 50 miles from Los Angeles. People in the area were excited because wins like this do not happen often.

Across the country, there were also four other “Match 5” winners, and each of them won $1 million. These tickets were sold in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. Although the jackpot was not won, many players walked away with substantial prizes.

Since nobody hit the jackpot, the Powerball prize has now grown to $719 million, with a cash value of about $336.3 million. The last time someone won the jackpot was on September 6, when winners in Missouri and Texas shared a $1.787 billion prize.

How Powerball Works

Powerball is simple to play. A person must match all five white balls and the red Powerball to win the jackpot. The odds are very tough, about 1 in 292 million, but many people still play because the prizes can be life-changing.

Tickets can be purchased on drawing days, but prices and timings vary by state. Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Next Powerball Drawing Date

Powerball drawings take place every Saturday, Monday and Wednesday at 7:59 p.m. Pacific Time. You can watch the draw on TV or online.

The next drawing is on Saturday, Nov. 29, and many people are already getting their tickets, hoping they might be the next big winner.

While playing is fun, experts also remind people to be careful. Gambling can be harmful for some. Anyone who needs help can call the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 for support.