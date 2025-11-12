Physical: Asia tops the charts in the third position globally for the second week

Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's newly released spin-off show Physical: Asia continues to top the charts while grabbing immense popularity. The show has recently ranked 3rd in the global TOP 10 TV Shows non-English category for two back-to-back weeks.

As per Netflix Tudum TOP 10 website on the 12th, “Physical: Asia” had made a record of 3.6 million viewing hours (which is calculated by dividing total viewing time by the runtime) from “the 3rd to the 9th, securing the 3rd spot” in the global TOP 10 TV Shows (Non-English) for the second consecutive week in a row.

Physical: Asia is a spinoff of the Physical:100 franchise, as the popularity led to an even bigger and bolder show. All the competitors of Physical: Asia are determined athletes who will represent each of their countries, while colliding and facing tough challenges that will test their strength and resilience.

The grand cash prize for the winner of the show is ₩1 billion, which is roughly $700,000–$730,000 USD. This amount has made it one of the "highest prize amounts for a reality competition in the region."

Netflix's new spin-off series Physical: Asia continues to top charts for weeks now

Physical: Asia has managed to top the charts in four countries, including Qatar, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The spin-off has already made a significant impact in the TOP 10 lists of 26 countries worldwide, including Turkey, Finland, South Korea, Australia, the Philippines, Finland, and the United Arab Emirates.

As viewers are eagerly waiting for the final episodes 10–12 of “Physical: Asia”, the remaining Asia’s strongest physical competitor will be crowned the winner, and the episodes will be available globally for streaming exclusively on Netflix at 5 p.m. on the 18th.

Sadly, Team Philippines' journey has come to an end in Netflix's Physical: Asia. However, the team did their best and took to social media while expressing deep gratitude and pride for representing their country on an international stage.

Physical: Asia Jang Ho-gi talks about the format of the show

The spin-off show producer Jang Ho-gi has explained that the show is all about the raw competition that “transcends disciplines and generations.”As he further told The National,

“By bringing national pride into the equation, the battles will be more intense, more emotional, and more unforgettable than ever.”

While talking about the format of the show, the producer explained how they have built the set across “an area the size of five soccer fields, using 1,200 metric tons of sand and 40 metric tons of steel.”

The makers aimed to “harmonise the diverse histories and cultures of Korea and Asia, while further adding that the details of the series are tied back in the search for a new sovereign of the Physical series.”

Physical: Asia is currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.