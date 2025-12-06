Owning Manhattan's Chloe Tucker-Caine says Season 2 gets "messy" as real friendships face distrust

Chloe Tucker-Caine from Owning Manhattan (Image via Instagram/@chloeinmanhattan)

Owning Manhattan star Chloe Tucker-Caine says real-life relationships will take the spotlight in Season 2 of the Netflix real estate series — and not always in positive ways.

Speaking about the new season in a ‘Chicks in the Office’ interview, Tucker-Caine acknowledged that the mix of business, cameras, and interpersonal history creates conditions that are not simple to navigate.

Explaining that distrust among cast members developed as deals and storylines blurred together, she said,



“Things get really messy when you're on a reality show.”



Owning Manhattan Season 2 highlights business pressure and changing friendships







Tucker-Caine last appeared in Season 1 of Owning Manhattan, which follows Ryan Serhant’s New York brokerage and its roster of high-end agents.

She confirmed that Season 2 again focuses on real estate transactions and professional stakes inside the Serhant organization.

The series continues to document deals involving multimillion-dollar townhomes and luxury residences, with cameras capturing negotiations and competition inside the office environment.

During the interview, Tucker-Caine described the creative approach behind Owning Manhattan. She said Ryan Serhant and the producers were “going to make a reality show, but approach it like a scripted show,” adding,



“We're not going to make up stories. We're going to take your real lives and set it up looking like a Succession.”



She pointed to the show’s emphasis on “capturing the deals” as a central difference from other real estate-centered series.

While Owning Manhattan highlights closings and commissions, interpersonal dynamics remain a significant layer of the new season.

Tucker-Caine said the competitive nature of real estate work directly affects how colleagues interact. She said,



“It is so competitive. So, it's very hard to not mix business and friendships and take things personally when it comes to something they did with their business.”



She explained that career stakes are tied closely to the personal lives of those onscreen.



“There is so much money on the line,” she said. “These commissions can be huge. And if someone else is coming in and they're not only threatening you on a personal level, they're threatening your bank account.”



Tucker-Caine addresses distrust inside the group

One of the major relationship storylines in Season 2 involves her friendship with fellow agent Jade. Tucker-Caine said the two entered filming on uneasy terms.



“We're actually in a really good place,” she said of their relationship now. “But things get really messy when you're on a reality show.”



She referenced specific moments from Season 1 that contributed to a lack of clarity between cast members. Tucker-Caine said there were questions about what was real and what was being shaped for cameras.



“Everyone didn't really know where they stood with each other,” she said. “Like to the point where like I literally thought Jade, my best friend, was making up a story line about her husband cheating on her.”



Later, she noted that the situation was confirmed to be true.



“He really was cheating,” she said, adding that she “felt very guilty about that.”



She explained that differing perspectives led to conflict:



“Two people can have the same experience and remember it so differently.”



Tucker-Caine shared that misunderstandings sometimes extended into the public sphere.

She mentioned that articles were released that “were kind of nasty,” indicating the tension spread beyond the show’s filming timeline.

Season 2 continues to follow Tucker-Caine’s professional trajectory

Tucker-Caine’s background includes musical theater and Broadway performance in addition to her real estate career.

She said the industry shift required adapting her expectations after arriving in New York. Noting that success was not immediate, she recalled,



“I've always thought I'd get to New York and they'd be like, ‘Oh my god, you're here.’”



That performance training, she said, now contributes to her sales presentations:



“You're putting on a show to get it.”



In Owning Manhattan Season 2, she expands on that combination of skills with a staged marketing concept that integrates musical elements during a townhouse showing.

Tucker-Caine said the presentation initially led to hesitation from colleagues but eventually translated into a closed sale. She confirmed,



“We got another offer that came in, and that one did close.”



Alongside Tucker-Caine’s professional development, viewers will see her balancing parenthood with demanding work.

She referenced life as a new mother, saying her schedule varies based on childcare needs and showing availability.

Tucker-Caine said trust and loyalty will be recurring topics in Owning Manhattan Season 2. The cast continues to work together inside the same brokerage while competing for multimillion-dollar listings.

Owning Manhattan Season 2 is currently available to stream on Netflix.

