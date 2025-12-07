Owning Manhattan's Chloe Tucker-Caine says motherhood pushed her to stop doubting herself

Chloe Tucker-Caine from Owning Manhattan (Image via Youtube/Chicks in the Office)

Owning Manhattan star Chloe Tucker-Caine says becoming a mother changed the way she sees her ambitions and put an end to questioning whether she deserves to pursue them.

Speaking on the Chicks in the Office podcast, the actress-turned-real-estate-agent revealed that life with her 20-month-old daughter has pushed her to stop holding herself back and to finally claim the opportunities she spent years training for.

Tucker-Caine explained that she used to hesitate when talking about her dreams, but motherhood forced a shift. She said,



“I want to do Broadway. I want to do Dancing with the Stars, and I want to be able to perform at night and do real estate by day.”



The Netflix personality added that she wants her daughter to see confidence, not fear:



“I don't want my daughter to look at her mom and be like, ‘Wow, like she really had these, like she really worked hard and she was talented, but she kept getting stuck in her own head.’”



Motherhood is reshaping Owning Manhattan star Chloe Tucker-Caine's ambitions







Since Season 1 of Owning Manhattan, viewers have watched Tucker-Caine navigate new parenthood while building her real estate career at Ryan Serhant’s high-stakes brokerage.

She said the daily structure in her home now revolves around her daughter’s sleep schedule:



“I'm also a new mom, you know, I have a 20-month-old. So like it's chaotic… I'm with her for the first few hours, and then thankfully, I have a nanny who comes.”



Even with a demanding and unpredictable routine, she continues to train for the performance opportunities she wants next. She added,



“I still warm up every single day and like take dance class.”



Her confidence on and off camera, she said, is still developing, and motherhood is a major force in that evolution.

Real estate competition and confidence challenges

With properties listed at $25 million and higher, Owning Manhattan showcases a competitive world in which success and insecurity can collide.

Tucker-Caine said agents measure their work not only by effort, but by survival:



“They’re threatening your bank account. They’re threatening your way of life.”



The pressure can make doubt creep in, something she fought long before filming began.

“I was like so scared to like say what I wanted,” she said, explaining that even after years of professional training and landing Mamma Mia! through an open call, she still questioned whether she deserved bigger roles.

She said that her therapist helped her recognize the pattern, adding that the push to stop doubting herself is no longer optional.



“I need to get out of my own way because it's for my daughter.”



A friendship restored and a realization about strength

Season 2 of Owning Manhattan also highlights Tucker-Caine’s friendship with co-star Jade, which faced major turbulence.

Falling-outs were rooted in confusion over whether personal moments were genuine or created for the show. She said,



“Two people can have the same experience and remember it so differently.”



At the core of it: emotional resilience, a trait she says motherhood has strengthened. She and Jade have since reconciled.



“We're actually in a really good place. Like she's like my sister… she's like my ride or die.”



That reset, paired with her growing confidence, aligns with how she now wants to live with certainty, purpose and example.

Though Tucker-Caine acknowledges the adjustments of motherhood, she isn’t slowing down. Her passion for performing continues in real estate form through her musical townhouse work, which she says sparked new creative projects.

She is now clear about what comes next and believes that her daughter will see every step. Whether through selling multimillion-dollar listings, performing on stage or showing viewers the real stakes on Owning Manhattan, she intends to keep moving forward:



“We're getting out of our own way, and we're going for the things we want.”



With Owning Manhattan now streaming on Netflix, audiences will see a mother who refuses to let fear write the script.

Stay tuned for more updates.