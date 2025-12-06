Owning Manhattan Star Chloe Tucker-Caine reveals new musical web series inspired by her viral townhouse stunt

Chloe Tucker-Caine from Owning Manhattan (Image via Instagram/@chloeinmanhattan)

Former Broadway performer turned New York real estate agent Chloe Tucker-Caine says her viral musical townhouse showing on Owning Manhattan didn’t just become one of the most memorable moments of Season 1 — it became the inspiration for her new musical web series.

During an interview on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Tucker-Caine shared that the performance-driven idea helped launch a fresh creative outlet rooted in her years of stage experience and the momentum of appearing on the Netflix series.

The Owning Manhattan star confirmed:



“I started like a musical web series, so I get to re-release a lot of stuff, which is exciting.”



The project developed after the townhouse musical segment aired on social media long before the show hit Netflix, putting her background front and center.







How Owning Manhattan fueled a new chapter in Tucker-Caine’s career

Tucker-Caine joined Owning Manhattan while still navigating early motherhood and balancing real estate work with performing arts.

She explained that despite years of Broadway training — including booking Mamma Mia! after an open call early in her career — her passion for the stage never faded. She said



“I still warm up every single day and like take dance class.”



Her idea to market a listing through performance came from treating real estate as a show in itself:



“It’s all a performance, right? You know, like places, people, it’s time to start the show.”



The townhouse musical, which features prominently in Owning Manhattan Season 2, was not an easy sell inside the brokerage. Tucker-Caine recalled that colleague Nyall



“Did not answer my calls for like the first 10 days after I put this idea into the world.” She added, “He’s like, ‘What do you mean like you want to have, you know, an orchestra out the windows and a full musical and dancers?’”



Eventually, he joined in — though nervously.



“He got terrified. He was like, ‘Wait, I’m going to like sing like what if I’m not good?’”



The ambitious marketing stunt paid off. While the first offer fell through, she confirmed that the townhouse was later sold:



“Luckily, we got another offer that came in, and that one did close.”



Reality TV tension also shaped life on Owning Manhattan

Season 2 follows the cast as they handle soaring real estate stakes while working under Ryan Serhant, whose strategy blends real business with cinematic production values.

Tucker-Caine said the concept was clear from the beginning:



“We’re going to make a reality show, but approach it like a scripted show.”



That approach meant real deals and real friendships under pressure. The Netflix series features her difficult rift with co-star Jade, which she attributes to confusion about what was happening on and off camera. She admitted,



“I literally thought Jade, my best friend, was making up a story line about her husband cheating on her.”



But the situation was real:



“He really was cheating, like, and it was actually really bad.”



The fallout strained trust throughout the office, especially among agents fighting for major commissions.



“There is so much money on the line,” she said. “They’re threatening your bank account. They’re threatening your way of life.”



She confirmed that she and Jade have since repaired their friendship:



“We’re actually in a really good place. Like she’s like my sister.”



Balancing motherhood, career, and performance

As she continues filming Owning Manhattan while caring for her young daughter, Tucker-Caine says that keeping momentum is crucial. She said,



“I want to do Broadway. I want to do Dancing with the Stars, and I want to be able to perform at night and do real estate by day.”



She noted that she now pushes fear aside because,



“I don’t want my daughter to look at her mom and be like… she kept getting stuck in her own head.”



Her new creative work represents that push forward — a chance to show that performing and selling real estate can coexist. And Netflix viewers will continue to see that evolution.

Tucker-Caine previewed what fans can expect next:



“Buckle up, baby. It’s going to get messy.”



With Owning Manhattan Season 2 now streaming, her musical real estate presence appears only to be growing — both on screen and in song.

Stay tuned for more updates.