Owning Manhattan season 2: Meet the cast

Owning Manhattan returns for its second season, featuring a group of real estate agents working under Ryan Serhant to manage luxury properties in New York City and beyond.

The season focuses on competitive listings, including Billionaires’ Row towers and properties in Miami.

Agents are evaluated based on their performance in securing high-value contracts, with opportunities to expand into new markets.

Season 2 continues the narrative from the previous season, introducing both returning and new team members who aim to manage multimillion-dollar transactions.

The cast includes agents with experience across luxury sales, commercial real estate, and new development projects.

Meet the cast of agents in Owning Manhattan season 2

Ryan Serhant

Ryan Serhant is the CEO of SERHANT., a brokerage with operations in eight states and more than 1,000 agents.

He has closed over $10 billion in sales and represented clients in record-breaking transactions, including Florida’s highest-priced home at just under $140 million.

Serhant’s team handles luxury sales, new developments, and high-profile residential properties. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife and daughter.

Chloe Tucker Caine

Chloe Tucker Caine transitioned from Broadway acting to real estate, specializing in luxury sales, rentals, and new developments. After maternity leave, she returned to the industry, continuing her work in the Flatiron district.

She is part of SERHANT.’s team and maintains a professional partnership with Jade Shenker. Tucker resides in Flatiron with her family and a pet poodle.

Jade Shenker

Jade Shenker is a commercial real estate strategist managing over $650 million in luxury assets. She co-founded the brokerage’s commercial division and focuses on commercial, investment, and high-value properties.

Shenker has experience on planning and zoning committees and continues to operate within her family’s East Village property holdings. She joined SERHANT. to manage commercial listings and other unique assets.

Nile Lundgren

Nile Lundgren has over a decade of experience and more than $500 million in sales. He specializes in luxury and new development properties across New York City, Florida, and Connecticut.

Lundgren is part of SERHANT.’s team and participates in media segments related to real estate. He is fluent in Spanish and lives in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Jordan March

Jordan March is a managing partner of the Empire Collective Team and has closed over $1 billion in sales during 16 years in the industry. His work includes a focus on new development and sustainable architectural projects.

March has been with SERHANT. since its early stages and has led the Empire Collective Team in managing residential listings.

Jessica Taylor

Jessica Taylor heads the new development division of the Kantha team. She has completed over $500 million in sales and specializes in new construction and luxury real estate.

Taylor previously worked in UBS London before relocating to New York in 2014 and currently resides in the Gramercy neighborhood.

Jordan Hurt

Jordan Hurt has 11 years of experience and over $200 million in sales. He focuses on new developments and luxury properties and participates in SERHANT.’s Miami projects.

Hurt is based in downtown Manhattan and is involved in local community work.

Genesis Suero

Genesis Suero is a member of the Lundgren team and has been recognized as Miss New York USA 2018.

She combines real estate and journalism experience and supports immigrant clients navigating property purchases. Suero was born in the Dominican Republic and now works in New York City.

Tricia Lee and Jeffrey St. Arromand

Tricia Lee leads the Tricia Lee Team at SERHANT., specializing in home sales and luxury rentals, with over $200 million in previous sales.

Jeffrey St. Arromand is her partner and a three-time Emmy Award–winning producer, contributing to $300 million in team sales. They operate primarily in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Peter Zaitzeff

Peter Zaitzeff specializes in luxury and new development properties. He has completed more than $4.8 billion in sales, including record-breaking transactions in Manhattan.

Zaitzeff co-founded the Kabuki Syndrome Foundation and resides in Tribeca with his family.

