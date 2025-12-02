New radio signals and “Heartbeat-Like” jets from 3i/Atlas spark curiosity as some viewers say they notice a repeating pattern

Image sourced via nasa.science.gov

​3I/Atlas, the interstellar object passing through our solar system, has been making waves lately. Something different is turning up in the data every few days, and people the world over are discussing it.

The latest updates include unusual radio readings and a jet pattern that appears to brighten and fade in a steady rhythm.

Both have made observers curious, especially because comets just don't behave that way.

Strange radio signals raise early questions

Earlier this month, astronomers announced that 3I/Atlas produces a narrow radio signal at two very specific frequencies. This is pretty uncommon for comets, so people's interest was aroused.

Scientists went on to explain that this does not mean anything out of the ordinary yet.

There might be several natural explanations that could account for such a clean and narrow signal. But the timing seemed curious.

The signal appeared as the object was experiencing particularly strong heat and pressure from the Sun, and some viewers questioned whether this was why it seemed to show so clearly at this moment.

A “heartbeat” jet pattern appears next

Just days later, a new set of images showed something else: a jet coming from 3I/Atlas that brightened and dimmed in a steady pattern.

Some experts compared it to a heartbeat because it repeated roughly every 16 hours.

Most comets undergo a random process of releasing gas and dust, dependent on sunlight and surface activity.

This jet, however, seemed to happen on schedule. In other words, it did not appear at all chaotic; it appeared timed.

Scientists still have no explanation as to why it is behaving like this, and they are careful not to make any strong assumptions.

Even so, this repeating jet has made many people curious because steady cycles are not something usually seen in comets.

​Are these two patterns connected?

With both the radio signal and the heartbeat-like jet happening in relatively quick succession, online discussion started immediately.

Some speculated if the two could be related. Scientists say that it's still far too early to say, with natural explanations still much more likely.

The general idea of a recurring pattern showing up in two different forms has certainly captured public interest.​

More watching as 3I/Atlas gets closer

3I/Atlas will make its closest pass to Earth on December 19. Telescopes around the world are preparing to observe it in detail.

Researchers want to see if the radio signal returns, if the jet keeps pulsing, or if everything changes as the object moves away from the Sun.

For now, 3I/Atlas remains a mystery. The patterns may turn out to be natural, or they may help scientists learn something new about interstellar visitors.