Never Alone for Christmas: Memphis: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Melissa L Williams and Juhahn Jones in Never Alone for Christmas: Memphis (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️BET+)

Never Alone for Christmas: Memphis is a new original holiday movie from BET+. It follows up on the 2023 film Never Alone for Christmas. The story centres on two women from Memphis who end up alone during the holidays.

They team up with a dating coach and a former blues singer from Beale Street. Together, they work to restart their love lives while spreading holiday cheer.

The film releases on Thursday, December 11, 2025. It streams starting at 12:00 a.m. ET, on BET+. The release ties into the busy holiday season, making it easy to fit into Christmas viewing plans.

The movie is directed by Kenny Young. He also wrote the screenplay with Phil James and Ned Nalle. The score comes from Christopher Cano and Chris Ridenhour. It features original songs by K. Michelle, including "Christmas Blues" and "Never Gonna Be Alone for Christmas (Remix)."

The main cast includes Melissa L. Williams as Monica Montgomery, a key character in the group. Juhahn Jones plays Joe. K. Michelle stars as Melody Blue, the blues singer. Chris Sakyi is Pierre St. Clair, the dating coach. Tom Arnold appears as Skip Applegate.

Filming took place mostly in Kentucky, using spots like Shelbyville to mimic the city's look. Cast members shared updates from the set in mid-2025.

Never Alone for Christmas: Memphis release schedule

Region / Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET, US East Coast) December 11, 2025 12:00 a.m. Central Time (CT, US Central) December 11, 2025 11:00 p.m. Mountain Time (MT, US Mountain) December 11, 2025 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT, US West Coast) December 11, 2025 9:00 p.m. GMT (UK, Western Europe) December 11, 2025 5:00 a.m. AEDT (Sydney, Australia) December 11, 2025 4:00 p.m. Eastern Canada December 11, 2025 12:00 a.m. Pacific Canada December 11, 2025 9:00 p.m. CET (Central Europe) December 11, 2025 6:00 a.m. JST (Tokyo, Japan) December 11, 2025 3:00 p.m. PST (Los Angeles, US) December 11, 2025 9:00 p.m. IST (India) December 11, 2025 10:30 a.m.

What is Never Alone for Christmas: Memphis all about?

Never Alone for Christmas: Memphis is a fun holiday movie you can watch with hot chocolate. Monica is a dating coach whose fiancé dumps her on live TV right before Christmas. Everyone turns against her and she loses her business. Broke and embarrassed, she takes one last client: Joe- a shy guy who just needs a date for his office Christmas party.

Monica teaches Joe her simple dating tricks—fix his attitude, update his clothes and show him how to talk to people. As she helps him, Joe stays kind to her even when no one else does. Slowly, Monica starts smiling again and remembering why she used to love Christmas.

The movie has funny moments, sweet moments and just enough Christmas lights and snow. Monica has to decide if she wants her old famous life back with her jerk ex or something real and quiet with Joe.

By the end, you’ll laugh, maybe tear up a little and feel good about love and second chances. It’s a perfect cozy Christmas movie that isn’t too sappy.

Stream Never Alone for Christmas: Memphis only on BET+. The platform has a basic plan at $9.99 a month or $94.99 a year in the U.S.

If you have Amazon Prime, add BET+ as a channel for $9.99 monthly. Roku, Apple TV and Google Play also support it.

Outside the U.S., availability varies. The UK and Canada have BET+ through local providers. Check the BET+ site for your region.

Stay tuned for more such updates!

