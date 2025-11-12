"my mother at 35 was great": June Squibb does not feel like her age at 96

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 07: June Squibb of "Eleanor the Great" poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro during the Toronto International Film Festival at InterContinental Toronto Centre on September 07, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)

At 96 years old, June Squibb has every reason to slow down but she simply refuses to. The Academy Award–nominated actor, known for her unforgettable turn in Nebraska and her more recent action-comedy Thelma, insists that inside, she still feels 35. Her secret? A lively spirit, a steady fitness routine and a lasting memory of her mother in her prime.

June Squibb Reflects on the Age That Defined Her Spirit

When June Squibb appeared on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, she offered a candid reflection that captured her youthful outlook:

“I always feel I’m 35. I think it’s because I remember my mother at 35. There was something very grand about her at 35 … My mother at 35 was great,” she said.

That memory became an emotional compass for Squibb, an age that symbolized confidence, vitality, and grace. It wasn’t about clinging to youth but rather embodying the best version of herself, curious, bold, and grounded in the present. For Squibb, 35 represents balance: old enough to know yourself, yet young enough to stay open to the world. She keeps that philosophy alive through movement and mindfulness. The actor still practices Pilates weekly and takes daily walks.

“I try not to just sit all the time,” she said, underscoring her belief that motion keeps her spirit sharp.

Her goal of reaching 100 isn’t driven by fear of time but by excitement for what’s next. Squibb’s relationships also reflect her ageless mindset. Her close friendship with Glee actor Chris Colfer, more than sixty years her junior, is built not on difference but on mutual admiration and creative chemistry.

“If I like someone, I don’t think I ever think in terms of how old they are,” she said. “If I feel an affinity, that’s all that matters.”

Through her words, Squibb quietly challenges cultural assumptions about aging.

June Squibb’s career explored: Defying age and redefining stardom

In an industry often obsessed with youth, June Squibb has carved out a singular career that flourishes precisely because of her age, not in spite of it. From her early days on Broadway in Gypsy to her Oscar-nominated role in Nebraska, Squibb’s craft has only deepened over the decades. Her recent performances in Thelma and Scarlett Johansson’s Eleanor the Great have drawn praise not just for their technical precision but for their emotional authenticity.

Johansson, who directed Eleanor the Great, described Squibb as “truly inspiring,” noting how her performance anchored the film’s themes of forgiveness and empathy. Critics at Cannes agreed, giving the movie a standing ovation and singling out Squibb as its “beating heart.” Off-screen, Squibb continues to live with intention. She doesn’t chase the idea of eternal youth but instead embraces the richness that experience brings.

“I’ve seen a lot pass. I can remember being worried about things, and again, it passed — and I hope that’s what happens with us now.” she said on Poehler’s podcast.

June Squibb is proving that the true secret to longevity lies not in years lived, but in the spirit with which we live them.