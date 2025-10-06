Murdoch Mysteries season 19 release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

Murdoch Mysteries is back for Season 19 on CBC Gem with new crimes and surprise guest stars

Murdoch Mysteries is back with yet another season. With a stellar cast and an interesting storyline that has engaged audiences for over a decade now, this show has become the longest-running mystery drama, which is set in early 1900s Toronto.

Murdoch Mysteries is an award-winning Canadian drama based on a series of novels by author Maureen Jennings. In addition to combining a Victorian style with actual historical events and contemporary social issues, this fan favorite series is a smart take on the traditional detective genre. Season 19 will debut on CBC Mondays on October 6, 2025.

Executive producers include Simon McNabb, Yannick Bisson, Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, and showrunner Peter Mitchell. Julie Lacey and Jeremy Hood are the show's producers. The Canadian Media Fund, the IPF's COGECO Television Production Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, Ontario Creates, and CBC, ITV STUDIOS, and UKTV have collaborated with Shaftesbury to develop and produce Murdoch Mysteries.

Christina Jennings, President and Chairman, Shaftesbury, in a statement, said that:

“Season 19 is as ambitious and entertaining as ever, featuring a fantastic lineup of guest stars who bring must-see moments.”

Murdoch Mysteries season 19 - Release date and where to watch

On October 6, 2025, Season 19 will debut on CBC Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, with CBC Gem offering simultaneous streaming. There will be 21 episodes throughout the season, each featuring a new case full of period details and twists. The series will premiere later on Ovation TV and Acorn TV for viewers in the United States, and in early 2026 on Alibi for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Murdoch Mysteries season 19 - Returning cast and their characters

The original cast returns to yet again entertain the audiences. The stellar cast includes -

Yannick Bisson's character, forward-thinking Detective William Murdoch, uses cutting-edge new forensic techniques, including blood analysis, ballistics, and fingerprinting, to solve many difficult and brutal crimes. His doubtful superiors, Chief Constable Thomas Brackenreid (Thomas Craig) and Inspector Albert Choi (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), as well as his coworkers, Chief Coroner Violet Hart (Shanice Banton), George Crabtree (Jonny Harris), Llewellyn Watts (Daniel Maslany), and Henry Higgins (Lachlan Murdoch), support him.

The special Christmas episode will feature appearances from The Barenaked Ladies' Dave Foley, Scott Thompson, and Steven Page. Season 19 also has Jason Mewes as a guest star.

Murdoch Mysteries season 19 - What happened in Murdoch Mysteries Season 18?

The cliffhanger at the end of Murdoch Mysteries' 18th season was horrific. Mark Caven's character Chadwick Vaughan, Toronto's crooked mayor, fulfilled his pledge to "clean up" Station House 4. Detective Murdoch stood in the street, wondering about his future, after he put a padlock on the door and declared the station and its employees redundant.

Murdoch and his associates had been looking into the illegal activities of Mayor Vaughan and a string of crimes committed by a Montreal-based Irish gang. The mayor will do everything it takes to achieve his goals. The main question here arises is, will he ever be exposed by Murdoch?

Murdoch Mysteries season 19 - Expected plotline

At the beginning of the very first episode, Murdoch is facing the consequences after Mayor Vaughan closed Station House No. 4. The first episode, titled "The Boys Are Back in Town”, will unfold some new mysteries. Also a new devastating case of the Calgary Stampede will feature in the upcoming episode. Meanwhile, personal storylines shift: George and Effie have to make career decisions, Julia Ogden's comeback renews long-awaited tales, and Choi's family conflict intensifies.

Catch the premiere of Murdoch Mysteries Season 19 on October 6, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET.

Stay tuned for further updates!