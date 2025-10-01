Murder in a Small Town Season 2 Episode 2 Ending Explained: Who killed the bride's father?

Murder in a Small Town, Season 2, Episode 2, titled 'Blood Wedding,' brought a new murder case for Karl and his team; meanwhile, Cassandra won the hearts of the people in Gibson with her heartwarming speech at the meeting.

In the last episode, the mystery of Garret Walker took a shocking turn. His wife and Marita thought he was dead and put him in the trunk of a car. But he was actually still alive, and later, the shady people he worked with ended up killing him for their own personal reasons.

In the second episode, the new murder case in the town was at a wedding event. The romantic wedding in the small town turned into a murder scene as the bride’s father, Griff Connolly, was found dead.

The wedding atmosphere was filled with tension, as Griff and Jocelyn Taits (the groom’s mother) rivalry became evident right from the beginning. Connollys’ and Taits’ had a long history of rivalry, but their kids fell in love and decided to turn the rivalry into a new happy beginning.

The wedding day was also the death anniversary of John’s (groom) father, who was allegedly killed by Sylvia’s (bride) father, Griff Connolly, over some disagreements with the development project.

After Griff’s death, suspicion first fell on the Taits, as Griff had double-crossed them in business. But in a shocking twist, the real murderer turned out to be someone no one had ever imagined.

Who killed Griff Connolly at the wedding of her daughter in Murder in a Small Town Season 2 episode 2

At the rehearsal dinner, Sylvia’s brother Jacob didn’t hold back from showing his hatred toward the Taits in his speech. Drunk and outspoken, he ended up saying things that sparked a heated fight with the best man. He said,

‘’Where’s your fiancée? I really can’t stand that guy.’’

Meanwhile, the two powerful families who despise each other tried to keep up the facade of being happy in-laws. However, during this fight, John (Sylvia’s fiancée) was missing, and obviously, it was suspicious as to why he was not at the venue.

Griff’s time of death was around 8 p.m., right before the rehearsal dinner, and John was missing between the exact time. On the other hand, the first suspect in Griff’s killing was Jocelyn, who hated him so much that she obviously wanted him dead, but she was not the murderer.

While questioning Jocelyn, she opened up about her husband’s death and what caused the rivalry between the two powerful families. She said,

‘’Jerry was in construction, and we built a company together. Griff Connolly decided he wanted one of those to merge with his developmental firms, so he just swallowed us whole. He offered to keep Jerry on as General Manager, and then he hold that offer by saying ‘’Jerry, I just don’t think you’re up to the job.’’’

It destroyed him, and 18 months later, when he was drunk, he accidentally drove the car right off the road, and she told him that Griff Connolly did that to him. Karl asked,

‘’Did you kill Griff Connolly?’’

Jocelyn replied,

‘’NO.’’

Next suspect? John. He was not present at the rehearsal dinner, so where was he? Did he kill Sylvia’s father?

Well, during the interrogation, Sylvia stepped in to support him not only as his fiancée but also as his lawyer. Karl allowed her to speak to him, and a few minutes later, John opened up about where he was during the time Griff was killed.

He said that he was buying drugs, and that’s where he was instead of the rehearsal dinner, which gives him an alibi.

Later, Karl receives an update on the case from Griff’s business partner, who had been working on a project to redevelop the resort into a luxury wellness centre with him. As Griff betrayed the Taits years before, he was about to do the same with the Bucholtzes.

He wanted Leland, the old man in a wheelchair, to hand over his share of the resort. His wife, Rebecca, tried to mislead Karl in the beginning by becoming an eyewitness. She said that she saw a man at 8 p.m. on the trail leading down to the beach, not far enough from where they found Griff’s body.

Instead of allowing Griff to take away what the old couple had been left with, Leland strangled him to death and confessed to his crime.

Jacob tried to kill Jocelyn Taits in Murder in a Small Town Season 2 episode 2

Amidst the investigation, Jacob, who was dealing with his father’s death, attacked Jocelyn as he assumed she had killed his father. As she stepped into her car, Jacob held a knife to her throat and made her confess that she killed Connolly. However, the police came in and revealed that the Taits don’t have anything to do with Griff’s death, and they already have the murderers in their custody.

Later, she asks Sylvia to marry John, forgiving him for hiding the truth about the drugs, and to finally end the long-standing family feud from 1922, since her husband died, Sylvia’s father passed away, and Jacob even held a knife to her throat during all this.

Cassandra and the Mayor’s disagreement over the Art Centre

Since episode 1, we saw that the Mayor was trying to stop Cassandra from opening the Arts Centre in the town. First, she asked Karl to make Cassandra back off by offering him more officers for his team in return.

During the meeting, Cassandra’s strong voice and opinions were a major part of the episode, even aside from the murder case. She stood up for the community, saying that even if building the Arts Centre costs a lot, it’s more important for the community to come together than to save money.

Karl was not able to make it for her, but his daughters were there to support her. Murder in a Small Town Season 2, Episode 2, ended by closing a knot on another murder case and gave hope for Cassandra to begin with the opening of the Arts Centre in Gibson.