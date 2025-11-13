Monster Energy announces FLRT, a new energy drink line designed specifically for women

Image via FLRT website

Monster Beverage is launching FLRT, an energy drink for women, in 2026. FLRT is the first of such products from the energy drink and beer company and is entering the market just as women-focused energy drinks have risen in popularity in the last few years.

Brands like Gorgie, Alani Nu and Bloom have experienced significant growth over the years.

FLRT adopts a bright packaging with 12-ounce cans containing 200mg of caffeine and no artificial flavors.



The four flavours of the zero-sugar drink include the Strawberry Fling, Berry Tempting, Guava Lava, and Sunset Squeeze—each with formulas that reportedly boost collagen, support skin and hair health and immunity support.

The energy drink’s website introduces the upcoming product as follows:

“FLRT was born from a simple idea: energy should be as vibrant, fearless, and fun as the women who drink it. Better-for-you ingredients, with zero sugar, no crashes, and no compromises.”

More details about the FLRT energy drink set to launch in 2026

In a press release of the company’s third quarter 2025 financial results, Hilton Schlosberg, CEO of Monster Beverage, shared that the FLRT is under Monster’s Reign Storm line.

He added:

“Innovation remains central to our long-term growth strategy. We are excited about our 2025 fall new product offerings and our robust slate of planned new product offerings for 2026, including the upcoming launch of FLRT, our female-focused brand, late in the first quarter, which we plan to debut in four flavours initially.”

The company recorded a significant growth in the third quarter of 2025, which Schlosberg ascribed to the success of the company’s innovations:

“The quarter’s performance also reflects the success of our product innovations, which are resonating strongly with consumers. Innovation remains central to our long-term growth strategy."

Other new products launching from Monster Beverage include Monster Energy Ultra Punk Punch, Full Throttle Red Apple and NOS Grand Prix Guava.

