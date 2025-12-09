Mila Kunis takes up from Wake Up Dead Man and is the head of the HOA in real life

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Mila Kunis and Daniel Craig attend the 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' opening gala during the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI)

Rian Johnson’s third instalment in the Knives Out franchise, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is set to premiere on the streaming platform Netflix on December 12, 2025. Promoting the same, the actress Mila Kunis made her appearance on Monday, December 8, 2025, on the Today Show.

Mila plays Geraldine Scott, the local police chief, in the movie. In the story, she gets involved in solving a mysterious death in a small church town, alongside detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig. In real life, too, Mila also holds a similar leadership role. On the Today Show, she opened up about her role as the president of the Beverly Hills Homeowners Association (HOA), where she helps manage and lead her community.

Mila has a famous Hollywood career with films such as Black Swan, Ted, Bad Moms, and many more. However, she is getting attention for doing something very different from her glamorous Hollywood life. Juggling between her double duties, Mila Kunis mentioned how tiring it is to listen to “people complain all day,” without getting any sort of appreciation for the things you do as a president for the community.

Mila Kunis joined the Today Show for an interview as she promotes her new Knives Out film

Mila Kunis shared how she got her role in the fan-favorite mystery film, Knives Out. She was asked if it was true that she had accepted the role even before knowing what it was about. She told,

“They called and they went ‘Hey, Rian Johnson is going to shoot a movie over summer break.’ I went ‘I am in.’ They said, ‘No no, you should probably read the script, meet with him.’ I went ‘Okay sure.’ So I went and met with him, we had a lovely breakfast and I was like okay I am in.”

She further added:

“They said, ‘You don’t have the offer, read the script.’ So, I read the script, we got on Zoom and yeah I said ‘I am in’ and that was it.”

Soon after, she joked that she wants people to appreciate the work she does (implying her role as HOA). Kunis expressed that most of the time, all she receives are complaints from the homeowners, and rarely any appreciation. She mentioned that no one ever acknowledges the work she puts in. She also shared that she wants to thank other homeowners, HOA members, and fellow HOA presidents for their hard work, as they too often go unappreciated.

Her reason for taking up this role was clear and simple: ‘'because no one else wanted it.'’ With a laugh, Kunis said she’s using her platform to highlight the often-ignored work done by HOA presidents. The actress revealed that she sometimes has to come up with small tricks just to get responses from her fellow homeowners. Mila explained that she even once texted a friend who lives in the neighborhood to help her out.

“And I was like, ‘You need to reply to my email and be like, ‘Thank you so much,’ so that I can encourage other people to acknowledge my email,’” she said.

One of her main complaints is that the other homeowners usually don’t reply to her messages, which she finds frustrating. She said on the Today Show,

“No one acknowledges emails, by the way – they think it’s a mass email, so I don’t get an acknowledgement. I worked hard at it! Chat GPT and I worked really hard at putting that email together!”

The third part of Knives Out was released in select theatres on November 26, 2025, and soon after, it will be available to stream on Netflix from December 12, 2025.