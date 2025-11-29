"Men care about their money": Ready to Love star Christina tells Bello what she expects from him to feel special

Bello and Christina from Ready to Love season 11 (Image via OWN)

Ready to Love season 11, episode 4, "Up Close and Personal," premiered on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET on the Oprah Winfrey Network, where the women deepened their connections by inviting the men into their worlds.

The dating experiment, hosted by comedian Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, invited successful single men and women in their 30s and 40s in Detroit to explore the dating scene, break down their walls and form connections in an effort to find love and a perfect partner.

In the latest episode of Ready to Love, Christina confronts Bello for not putting in enough effort to show his interest in her. Although she knows that Bello has an interest in Dominique, she still wants him to make her feel special.

She explains to Bello that she told three men about her need to have a message, but they were not in a position to pay for it; however, Bello did not even respond to it.

His lack of action showed Christina that he was not pursuing her in the way she expected. She said,

"I told you, men care about their money. Right? And In order for a man to show he really cares, he has to spend some money."

Here's what Christina told Bello in the latest episode of Ready to Love season 11

In the latest episode of Ready to Love, Christina and Bello met for a much-needed conversation after days of tension and mixed signals.

After greeting each other, Christina makes it clear she has not seen Bello all night, even though they’ve shared long phone calls recently.

"Dang, we’ve been on the phone for like damn near two hours,” she said. "I don't know. I feel like I should have had a two-hour conversation with someone else."

Christina said in her confessional that his interest in Dominique is obvious through their interaction, but that doesn’t mean he can not make her feel special, too, and does not shy away from addressing the elephant in the room, telling Bello directly,

“You know, I’m a sharp shooter, baby. I’m gonna tell you how I feel.” Bello seems surprised and asks, “You don’t feel like I show you love?”

Christina takes that opportunity to explain where she is coming from. She reminds him of one of their long phone conversations in which she told him that men only care about money, and when a man truly cares, he needs to spend some money.

She then shares an instance when he told three different men that her body was sore and she needed a massage, describing:

"So for me, I asked three different men. My body’s so sore, I feel like I need a massage. One answer was, 'Dang, I would love to, but I’m not in the position right now.' I understand that. Another said, 'Oh my God, you’re used to a $300 massage? Let me send you 150. Matter of fact, here’s 180, because that’s what I have to offer.' That’s a real ass answer."

But when it came to Bello’s reply, she says bluntly, “Not gonna call your answer weak, but you didn’t give one.” Bello replies, saying that he did answer her, explaining that she texted him in the morning, but he did not see it until the afternoon:

Christina, however, was not convinced by the response, questioning,

"Do you think that I couldn’t get a massage in the evening? If a man wants to come and take care of me, you gotta understand what that entails, right?"

Meanwhile, Bello admits in a confessional, noting that the conversation made Christina drop off his list, adding:

"She just seems like she wants my money. And if that is the narrative of the relationship, you gotta recalibrate."

Christina remains firm on her thoughts, telling him,

"I’m just giving you where my perspective is so that you can either align with what you really want or gracefully bow out, because I don’t play games."

She adds that if he cannot make her feel special or stand out from the bunch, then she doesn’t know if he’s truly for her, ending it with confidence in the confessional:

"It’s not a competition, baby. And if you ain’t him, I understand. Because I’m her in my world."

