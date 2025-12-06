Marciano Brunette posts cryptic reel amid lawsuit against The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmate Demi Engemann

Marciano Brunette (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives opens the timeline of events that led to Marciano Brunette’s recent public post and ongoing legal case.

On December 6, Marciano shared an Instagram Reel using trending audio about “getting even.”

The clip included the line, “Somebody do something to me, I’ll do something to them,” followed by, “So you believe in getting even? Hell to the yeah.”

This came one day after he filed a lawsuit against Demi Engemann, who appeared on the show and previously accused him of unwanted physical contact.

According to the lawsuit, Marciano claims Demi “falsely described him as a se*ual predator” and that the allegations have caused harm to his professional life and reputation.

The filing states that the pair met while filming in Italy, exchanged messages after filming, and shared what Marciano and his legal team call a “consensual kiss.”

Demi spoke about the incident on the show, saying, “You never deserve unwanted touch,” and described the moment as unwelcome.

Marciano has denied her statements, calling the claims “100 percent false” in interviews and stating he is addressing the situation in a direct and full manner.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star's lawsuit claims and statements from both sides

Marciano’s lawsuit centers on the claim that Demi’s statements publicly framed him as responsible for criminal behavior.

The filing states, “They accuse Marciano of criminal s*xual conduct he did not commit,” and argues that the comments spread online in a way that “hardened into truth in the minds of viewers.”

The documents note that Marciano and Demi met during filming in Italy, exchanged private communication afterward, and shared a kiss that Marciano says was consensual.

The filing states that Demi continued contact with him for months through calls, FaceTime, texts, invitations, and location sharing.

His legal team argues that this behavior showed an ongoing connection rather than someone responding to assault.

Marciano also said in a podcast interview, “The accusations she’s making against me are 100 percent false.” In a separate statement, he shared, “I am taking this matter extremely seriously.”

Demi described her experience differently on the show, saying, “Unwanted touch is unwanted touch,” and noted that she was married during filming and communicated that to the cast.

Show comments, public reaction, and previous interactions

Demi Engemann spoke about the encounter during a confessional on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. She said the moment was not welcomed and added, “Everyone is going to handle these kinds of situations different.”

She also said she tried to be friendly during filming and believed her behavior was misread.

In an earlier interview in May, Demi said, “Nothing happened with Marciano,” and stated she did not have interest in him.

She said she mentioned her marriage repeatedly while filming and expected that boundary to be clear. Marciano responded publicly before the lawsuit, saying everything that happened “was consensual” and that the claims affected his reputation and work opportunities.

The lawsuit states he experienced online harassment and lost potential jobs after this episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives aired.

The case continues as both sides present different accounts of what took place during and after filming.

The situation has created discussion among viewers of the show and followers of both cast members. The public reactions remain mixed, and updates continue as the legal process moves forward.

_____________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.